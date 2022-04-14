Bankers’ Sports Championship 2021:

Champion: UGAFODE Mircofinance Limited (225 Points)

UGAFODE Mircofinance Limited (225 Points) 1 st Runners up : NCBA Bank (215 Points)

: NCBA Bank (215 Points) 2nd Runners up: DFCU Bank (210 Points)

The different winners and top performers in the 2021 Bankers Sports Gala were officially crowned on Wednesday, 13th April 2022 at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

UGAFODE Microfinance (MDI) emerged champions with accumulative 225 points after winning in all categories which included an online chess event, online quiz, Free style video presentation, 21-day fitness challenge and the virtual run.

Since it was the first of it’s kind (virtual), we had to take advantage of something new. I was given a task by my team to bring the trophy home and by then we already had a plan,” Katende said adding that they had a young, vibrant team. Peter Katende, UGAFODE Microfinance (MDI)

Winners UGAFODE Microfinance (MDI) with their trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

NCBA Bank finished second with 215 Points.

DFCU Bank and Housing Finance Bank shared third place with 210 points apiece.

The sports gala was part of the activities to mark World Savings Day then and it was organized by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) and Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) in conjunction with Bank of Uganda. Beyond sports Organization (BSO) was also part of the organizers.

Goretti Masadde, the CEO UIBFS said that the gala achieved its objectives of fitness, fun, entertainment of and networking for all the stakeholders of the banking sector, clients inclusive.

The objectives of the gala are good for the wellbeing of those in the sector. It’s also special because it’s very inclusive because even people who are not sports men/sports women took part. Goretti Masadde, the CEO Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS)

Goretti Masadde, the CEO UIBFS

UIBFS chairperson of the board Michael Mugabi was guest of honor at the awards.

Mugabi lauded the organizers for holding last year’s activities prior to World Savings Day.

“Such activities can address common challenges that affect the economy. I hope during this year’s gala the organizers will come up with more ideas to address some issues (financial) in society,” Mugabi remarked.

NCBA Bank get their trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Bankers Sports Gala is a grand sporting, networking & social event that draws participation from employees of supervised and licensed financial institutions including Bank of Uganda (BOU) and its major objective is to foster relaxation of body & mind, provide forum for fitness, education, fun and entertainment for participants.

Beyond Sports Consultancy was in charge of ensuring affluent organization of the entire event, streamlined live to the rest of the world via the respective digital means.