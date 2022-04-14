The Victoria Pearls make a return to international cricket since they finished 4th at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana in September last year.

This is a new look Victoria Pearls side with new leadership and management, the side will be captained by Consy Aweko who replaces Immaculate Nakisuyi while Laurence Ssematimba replaced Suraj Karavadra as head coach.

The Victoria Pearls team heading to Namibia

Janet Mbabazi is the Vice-Captain with Laurence Ssempijja the team assistant coach.

The Victoria Pearls who are ranked 19th in the World will be battling for the precious ranking points against the Lady Chevrons of Zimbabwe who are ranked 11th and the Capricon Eagles of Namibia who are ranked 21st.

The tri-series has T20i status and that means that there is a lot to play for over the course of the series.

Some of the ladies of the Victoria Pearls team heading to Namibia

The Victoria Pearls side has six new players who will be getting their 1st taste of international cricket, Leona Babirye, Shakirah Sadick, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng, and 15-year-old Jimia Mohammad.

Rita Nyagendo who has been out of the national team setup since 2013 makes a return to the side and her experience will be invaluable.

Kevin Awino, Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia, and Rita Musamali who were on the flight to Botswana last year will be key to the performance of the team through their contributions.

UCA CEO Martin Ondeko delivers a speech

Consy Aweko the captain for Aziz Damani who just clinched the Women’s National T20 title will be leading the team for the 1st time but she has a lot of wisdom in the team to help her do an amazing job.

The Victoria Pearls will play six T20 round-robin games and the 7th game in case they are able to make the final. The games will have a live stream on the women’s cric zone youtube channel.

VICTORIA PEARLS SQUAD TO NAMIBIA

1. Consy Nimungu Aweko (Captain), 2. Janet Mbabazi (Vice-Captain), 3. Kevin Awino, 4. Rita Musamali, 5. Patricia Malemikia, 6. Phiona Egaru Kulume, 7. Sarah Akiteng, 8. Susan Kakai, 9. Rita Elizabeth Nyagendo, 10. Naome Bagenda Kayondo, 11. Leona Mirembe Babirye, 12. Evelyn Anyipo, 13. Shakirah Sadick, 14. Jimia Abdallah Mohammed.

OFFICIALS: