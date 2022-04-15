Women Games and Gender Round Table

Sports Acceptance Girls’ Education : Empowering Women and Africa University Sports

Theme: "Forging an equal playing field for women in Eastern Africa Sports"

Busitema University hosted a successful Gender Round Table forum on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

This was first of its kind under the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) body, a precursor to girls’ sports at the same university this Easter Holiday.

Girls from the different universities in East Africa will engage in netball, basketball, swimming, lawn tennis, handball, scrabble, football and athletics, the climax coming on Sunday, 17th April 2022.

Personalities from the academic world, sports sub-sector, media and politicians engaged in the largely interactive session that lasted for the entire day with discussions targeted towards breaking the gender inequality bias.

Some of the participants in the Gender Round Table at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Professor Paul Waako, Vice Chancellor Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Speaker after speaker, there was a strong emphasis on ensuring gender equality.

We are humbled to host the first edition of the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports games. I thank the organizers of this Gender Round table forum. The purpose of these games is to make women know that they can be in science for women empowerment. We want to promote gender equality. Professor Paul Waako, Vice Chancellor Busitema University

Dr Simon Munayi_President Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) [Credit: David Isabirye]

As the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS), we are humbled to have this Gender Round Table discussion. This is to encourage more females take upon sports as players, leaders, referees, coaches and other positions of responsibities. We shall also have the games for the girl child at Busitema University as we prepare for the main East African University games. Dr Simon Munayi, President FEAUS

Peninnah Kabenge, the Vice president of FISU and secrtary general of FASU presented about the need to level the playing ground in all FISU and FASU games through gender balance.

Peninna Kabenge Aligawesa (Credit: David Isabirye)

We need gender balance and equality in decision making in sports, coaching, fight against gender based violence in and through sports, fight against negative gender stereotypes in sport and the role of media. History of gender inequality is well documented and university has had its own share. The university has a level ground to students to engage in sports. We encourage women to take upon roles in sports leadership, coaching, sports entrepreneurship. Peninnah Kabenge, the Vice president of FISU and secrtary general of FASU

She also hinted about all the potential barriers that hinder gender equality as; lack of political will, upsetting the status quo, weak capacity (poor training and sanitization), resistance to change, limited financial resources and poor data analysis of gender.

Fast forward, Kabenge highlighted the timely interventions that ought to be undertaken swiftly.

There is need to initiate gender equality awards and certificates, mentorship and role modelling projects. Also, there is need to have a balance all the events in the games and championships, female games, identify leading females in university sports to form girls’ clubs, suitable policies to be developed with suitable constitutional amendments, recruit men as women rights advocates, affirmative action, organizational culture, resources (financial and human), education (technical capacity) Peninnah Kabenge, the Vice president of FISU and secrtary general of FASU

Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya speaks during the Gender Round Table at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Rev.Canon Duncans Mugumya, Commissioner in charge of physical education and sports had a lively presentation about gender, Inclusivity in sports and the special needs in sports.

There is need to create awareness about gender inequality, condemn all the cultural stigma issues, provide opportunities and programmes for training and competition by both female athletes and teachers (coaches). Rev.Canon Duncans Mugumya, Commissioner in charge of physical education and sports

The gender terrain in sports is changing although slowly. Women leadership in sports is changing very slowly. Use of multi-roles as mothers, wives; other reproductive roles, low education and inadequate skills, career breaks due to maternity roles. Dr. Rebbecca, lecturer faculty of Health Services.

Ali Waiswa (from Kyambogo University) with his submission during the Gender Round Table Forum at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Professor Samuel Baker Kucel_President Local Organizing Committee (Credit: david Isabirye)

Other topics presented entailed the packaging women for leadership in university sports, gender – sports and science technology engineering mathematics (STEM) as well as a proposed mentorship program.

I thank all the panelists and facilitators for finding time to prepare and willingly share their knowledge of wealth in gender related concerns. I thank all staff and students from all participating universities. Professor Samuel Baker Kucel, Chairperson of the local organizing committee

A panel of discussants during the Gender Round Table Forum (Credit: David Isabirye)

Agnes Baluka Masajja, Senior Sports Tutor Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Busia and Tororo Districts’ chairmen during the Gender Round Table discussion at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

The same gender round table forum was also graced by two district chairpersons of Tororo and Busia.

Partners:

There are a number of partners who joined hands to make this gender round table forum a success as Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS), Busitema University Coca Cola, Club, UBC TV, East FM 100.2, Brand Masters Lounge among others.

Busitema female netball team in training at the main campus (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kenya’s USIU university female players during a handball training at Busitema University on Good Friday (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, the games start on Holy Saturday and will wind down on Easter Sunday.

These games will comprise of handball, scrabble, athletics, football, basketball, lawn tennis, swimming and netball.