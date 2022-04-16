Uganda’s final squad at the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy has been named.

This is the team which will face Tunisia for a fifth-place at this year’s event.

It includes combinations, both fresh and old in the two matches so far played in the tournament.

At the front row, props Emmanuel Kiyaga and Joel Hosea Nkonte partner with Edward Emiemu, and the backrow has starters Kevin Ampaire and Jeremy Thembo joined by Blaise Ochieng.

In the backline, Yasin Waswa starts at flyhalf, pushing captain Malcolm Daniel Okello to fullback. Thus Hashim Kabogoza and Emma Ochan reunite in the midfield.

Uganda U20 squad Vs Tunisia

Starting: 1 Emmanuel Kiyaga, 2 Edward Emiemu, 3 Joel Hosea Nkonte, 4 Brian Wandera, 5 Charles Ryan Mwadeghu (Vice-captain), 6 Kevin Ampaire, 7 Blaise Ochieng, 8 Jeremy Thembo Biyinzika.

9 Alvin Mwebaze, 10 Yasin Waswa, 11 Joseph Mwesigwa Kansiime, 12 1Hashim Kabogoza, 13 Emma Ochan, 14 Edrine Lemeriga, 15 Malcolm Okello Daniel (Captain).

Substitutes: 16 Herbert Champara, 17 Alvin Rukundo, 18 Alexander Byaruhanga, 19 David Bajjanaseko, 20 Joshua Vani Adebua, 21 Michael Kalyango, 22 Steven Kalema, 23 Hossana Opileni.

In the semifinals, Tunisia defeated Zambia, 25-20, in the semifinal while Uganda held off Cote d’Ivoire by 26-17.

Kickoff of this placement final will be at 11.30 a.m. at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi City.