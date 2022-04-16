1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games:

Rugby:

Game 1 : Makerere University 17-12 Maseno University

: Makerere University Maseno University Game 2: Makerere University 34-19 Maseno University

Makerere University women rugby team has won gold during the first editions for the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games held at Busitema University.

To achieve this feat, Makerere University triumphed over Kenya’s University, Maseno during the two games played on Holy Saturday.

Makerere University won the first game 17-12 also watched by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba.

Hon. Mulimba represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

Makerere University women Rugby team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Makerere University scored three tries through Elizabeth Nagudi, Juliet Ainomugisha and Yudaya Nalubega.

Nalubega also managed a successful conversion.

Maseno University’s two tries came from Clarice Mutambi and one of them converted by Tracy Khan.

Maseno women Rugby team (Credit: David Isabirye)

During the second game, Makerere University still beat Maseno University 19-07.

Nalubega had two tries and Nagudi added the other with two conversions from Nalubega.

Maseno’s tries came from Tracy Khan and Mutambi (2) with successful conversions done by Don Phil Wesonga and Khan.

Action between Makerere University and Maseno Saints at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

Makerere University’s multi-talented Yudaya Nalubega was named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

She attributed her team’s success to great preparations and team work ethics.

Yudaya Nalubega, the MVP in the women rugby FEAUS Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We prepared well for this tournament and worked very hard as a team throughout. I thank my fellow teammates for this achievement” Nalubega who also plays football revealed.

Meanwhile, Makerere University also won gold in Table Tennis and Chess.

On the same day, Kenya’s USIU took gold in Basketball and Swimming.

The rest of the games will officially climax on Easter Sunday, 17th April 2022.