Defending regional champions Uganda once again put a stamp on their intentions of winning FIM Africa Central African Motocross challenge title, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Uganda played host to the first round of the regional championship at Garuga over the Easter weekend.

All assembled riders prior to the races proper at Garuga (Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

The hosts garnered 1245 points, as their counterparts Kenya could only manage 566 points.

Tanzania, the other East African country missed out on final Nations classification, as they are not yet affiliated to FIM.

“Tanzania only rode as ‘White bibs’, scored individual points but not for country, explained acting FMU’S vice president technical, Reynolds Kibira.

Maxime Van Pee won upon his return. Alestair Blick Jnr came second and Tanzania’s Massoud Seif finished Third (Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

Uganda had also won the 2019 championship before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda now plans to build on the cushion 679 points at second and final round to be hosted by Kenya in December, to bag yet another silverware.

How Uganda made it:

Living to their billing and didn’t disappoint the big crowds that turned up for the event, were the Katende brothers, Miguel and Jonathan, who dominated 65CC class with a 1-2 position finish.

The lethal Katende brothers,Miguel (1)and Jonathan(2) took command of the 65CC class (Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

Uganda dominated all junior classes from 50cc to 85 just as was MX2, MX1 and Veteran class.

Jamaira Makumbi won the 50CC, beating Kenya’s Dylan Hatanga by 13 points, as the class’ defending national champion Filbert Muwonge managed to finish third on his debut with 47 points.

Jerome Mubiru who came second on day one, took command of MX85 when won the last two heats on day two, beating Kenya’s Ryan Tiren by a margin of three points.

Tiren had won day one as another Ugandan Mubarak Ssenoga Mayanja finished third overall in same class.

Filbert Muwonge flies the bike (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kenya only got consolation in MX125 when Alex Kandie took it home, and had Peter Magwa third behind Uganda’s Apollo Milton Akena.

Same as in 125CC, Kenya raised up again in the women class with a 1-2 top finish through their riders Natalie Kandie and Ivan a Yongo who gave Ugandans a run for their money, and could only afford to settle for third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

Tight competition between Uganda’s Shamirah Kateete (444) against Kenya’s Natalie Kandie who won WMX (Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

Exciting fans, was the self-competition between Ugandans in MX2 that Kylan Wekesa command from the word go.

There was also competition between former national team captain Maxime Van Pee and new team skipper, Alestair Blick Jnr.

Arthur Blick Junior won the veterans class (Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

Tanzania that had a two-man team representation after arriving on race day, and could only participate in two heats managed to have their riders Massoud Seif Khamis and Nassor Said Mohamed finish third and fourth respectively.

What is next?

Uganda now puts her focus on preparing a formidable team that will represent the country in the continental championship, FIM Motocross of All African Nations set to be held in August at the same venue, Garuga, off Kampala – Entebbe Highway.