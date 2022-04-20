The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games 1 & 2 kicked off in Gulu city on Tuesday, 19th April.

A number of games to include Hockey, Badminton, Rugby, Table Tennis (T.T), Lawn Tennis and soccer (girls) are being competed in at various venues in the Northern Uganda city.

Table Tennis action got underway on the subsequent day (Wednesday, April 20, 2022).

Day one action witnessed the traditional giant schools in the sport take command.

Mbogo College, Mbogo Mixed, Kibuli Secondary School all commenced with varying victories.

Boys:

In group A, Mbogo College humbled Kawanda Secondary School 3-0.

The same score-line was recorded by St. Andrews Sanda over Jinja College.

Mbogo Mixed smiled 3-0 over Mbarara based Ntare Secondary School in group B.

Mbale progressive lost 0-3 to Kibuli Secondary School during group C action.

Kibuli S.S has two national team players Phillip Napokooli and Samuel Ankunda.

Girls:

Mbogo Mixed, led by national team player Irene Nekesa overcame St. Mary’s Rushoroza in one of the group A matches. Seeta High won 3-0 over Trinity College during the other group match.

Mt.St. Mary’s Namagunga fell 1-3 to Nabisunsa Girls in group B, Mbogo College School humbled St Andrew’s Sanda 3-0 during group C.

In the group D duel, Maryhill High School lost 0-3 to Kawanda Secondary School

Day 1 Results:

Boys:

Group A:

Mbogo College 3-0 Kawanda Secondary School

Kawanda Secondary School St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Jinja College

Group B:

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Ntare

Group C:

Mbale progressive 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Girls:

Group A

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushoroza

St. Mary’s Rushoroza Seeta High 3-0 Trinity College

Group B:

Mt.St. Mary’s Namagunga 1-3 Nabisunsa Girls

Group C:

Mbogo College School 3-0 St Andrew’s Sanda

Group D: