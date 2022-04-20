This year’s Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally has so far attracted nine foreign crews with Kenya making up the biggest number of entries.

Karan Patel, McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Maxine Wahome and Jeremy Wahome will be representing team Kenya in the rally due 6-8th May 2022.

All the five crews will be making their debut in Uganda.

“I am so excited to be part of the Pearl rally. I will be learning and experiencing new roads. The Ugandan fans are so supportive and I can’t wait to entertain them,” said Maxine Wahome; the only lady driver registered.

Karan Patel will lead the charge for team Kenya as he fights to claim top slot in the ARC standings. The Ford Fiesta R5 driver is currently second on the leaderboard.

The last three years of Pearl rally were all won by a Kenyan; Manvir Baryan.

Other foreign crews include Zambia’s racing couple, Leroy and Urshlla Gomes who are currently leading ARC and they will be making their second outing to Pearl rally.

Giancarlo Davite, co-driven by Sylvia Vindevogel will be flying the Rwandan flag. The crew has vast experience of the Pearl rally having participated in the event for several years.

Awadin Imtiaz Din will represent Burundi in the Subaru Impreza while Giessen Jean Jean will fly the Rwanda flag in the two-wheel drive category.

Pearl rally has so far attracted a total of 36 crews.

Entries close on Saturday.