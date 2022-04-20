The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) games continue in the Northern Uganda city of Gulu.

In basketball, a number of games were played on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

St Cyprian Kyabakadde humbled Mbale’s Nabumali S.S 43-11.

Abdul Akimu, James Ngaboyeka, Martin Puluk Saasita, Agat Malaing Santino and Fahad Kalumba, among others were some of the key players for St Cyprian Kyabakadde.

Entebbe road based Bethel Covenant College won two matches, 40-28 against Amazima and 48-43 against Mengo S.S.

Another Entebbe road based institution, Elite High School edged Ndejje S.S 46-43.

In other boys’ games, Hope Bbira beat Luzira 69-23, Seroma humbled 39-20 over St Joseph College Layibi, Janan S.S edged 58-32 over Mandela.

SSAKU beat Ntare 48-09 as Mbogo beat Mbale School of Deaf 31-10.

Rushoroza lost 24-33 to Jinja S.S, St Mary’s Lugazi fell 27-32 to Viva, Jinja College lost 43-45 to Oaks S.S, St Henry’s College – Kitovu beat Mbale S.S 27-22 and Kabalege S.S lost 26-31 to Gulu Hope.

Girls:

In the female gender, Zana based St Noa comprehensively beat Mbale S.S 52-03.

Buddo S.S humbled Ndejje University 53-18, New Hope lost 06-23 to Sacred Heart Gulu and Mengo S.S was defeated 11-16 by Mbogo.

Exodus S.S beat Mbale School of Deaf 25-09, St Mary’s Lugazi overcame Holly Cross 32-09, Nabisunsa humbled Nabbingo S.S 40-11, Tororo Girls defeated Naalya S.S 15-40 as Janan S.S fell 16-21 to Kakira S.S.

Janan lost 16-21 to Kakira S.S, Nabisunsa beat Tororo S.S 27-07, Kibuli S.S condemned Nabumali High School 37-09, Hope Bbira hammered Rushoroza S.S 68-15, Iganga humbled Mushanga 34-10 and Jinja S.S lost 12-19 to Mary Hill.

Match day three will be played on Thursday, 21st April 2022, the same day as the official opening ceremony will be held.

The games are organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), sponsored by Fresh Dairy.

