Rugby Union Mauritius (RUM) have sent a twelve-man delegation to Kampala City for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens with a target of qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cheques of Rs 400,000 (equivalent to about UGX 33 million) were handed to RUM by the Mauritian Olympic Committee as support for the event.

“I would like to thank the Mauritian Olympic Committee for its support. Despite (the) criticism, rugby has been developing for the past few years. The positive results at the South Regional Africa Sevens (note: gold medal in Lesotho in February) proved that we have the capacity to compete on the continental stage. I believe in qualifying for the Commonwealth Games. Fingers crossed,” said Kevin Venkiah, president of the RUM.

Mauritius Squad for Rugby Africa Sevens 2022:

Players: Adrien Rivalland, Laurent Daruty, Cedric d’Hotman, Xavier Charoux, Romain Gallet, Alexis Merle, Killyan Weiss, Etienne Ferrat, Romain Rivalland, Nathan Harel, Quentin Noel, Christian Dalais.

Mauritius will face Tunisia in the first round of the event on Friday morning.