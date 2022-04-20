Lom Abdoul of Senegal challenged by Oscar Dennis of Kenya during the 2019 Rugby Africa Mens 7s match between Kenya and Senegal at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan on the 08 November 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Credit: Rugby Afrique/APO Group

The Senegalese twelve-man squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens was named via the Senegalese Rugby Federation (FSR) Facebook page.

Senegal Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

  • Players: Ba Babacar, Diao Ibrahima, Diaw Amadou, Lom Abdoul, Niang Mamadou Lamine, Sagna Papa Alassane, Sall Mansour, Sarr Mamadou, Soumah Ousmane, Sy Abou, Thiana Ameth, Thior Insa.

Senego dot com, a locally-based publication in Senegal reported that FSR has adopted the motto of the country’s army to overcome their opponents in the event.

It reads: “They kill us, but they don’t dishonour us!”

Senegal will have the biggest task during the opening round when they face top-seed Kenya in the first match of the event.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

