The Senegalese twelve-man squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens was named via the Senegalese Rugby Federation (FSR) Facebook page.

Senegal Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Players: Ba Babacar, Diao Ibrahima, Diaw Amadou, Lom Abdoul, Niang Mamadou Lamine, Sagna Papa Alassane, Sall Mansour, Sarr Mamadou, Soumah Ousmane, Sy Abou, Thiana Ameth, Thior Insa.

Senego dot com, a locally-based publication in Senegal reported that FSR has adopted the motto of the country’s army to overcome their opponents in the event.

It reads: “They kill us, but they don’t dishonour us!”

Senegal will have the biggest task during the opening round when they face top-seed Kenya in the first match of the event.