Uganda Men’s Sevens head coach Tolbert Onyango has, on Wednesday morning, named his twelve-man squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens.

Five of the twelve named will be making their Rugby Africa Sevens debut having not featured at the 2019 event in South Africa. That is, Karim Arinaitwe, Desire Ayera, Ivan Claude Otema, Kelvin Balagadde and Timothy Kisiga.

At that event, Uganda were silver medalists behind champions Kenya who beat them, 29-00, in the main cup final in South Africa.

Uganda Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Players: Karim Arinaitwe, Desire Ayera, Ivan Claude Otema, Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Isaac Massanganzira, Kelvin Balagadde, Ian Munyani, Nobert Okeny, Timothy Kisiga.

Karim Arinaitwe, Desire Ayera, Ivan Claude Otema, Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Isaac Massanganzira, Kelvin Balagadde, Ian Munyani, Nobert Okeny, Timothy Kisiga. Coach: Tolbert Onyango

Uganda kickstart their campaign at home with a round one matchup against Burundi.