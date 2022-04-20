Reigning Champions in the USSSA Boys Football Championship St. Mary’s Kitende registered their first win at the 2022 edition, overcoming Dynamic SS on Wednesday.

The 9-time winners who had a slow start to their title defence following a one-all draw against Ikiki High School on Tuesday, eventually put up a brilliant display to dispatch Dynamic SS at Barifa Stadium in Arua.

Right from onset, St. Mary’s Kitende dominated proceedings and Uganda U20 forward Najib Yiga who also features for Vipers SC opened the scores as early as the 11th minute.

Najib Yiga of St. Mary’s Kitende shields the ball away from an opponent at the 2019 edition in Jinja.

Moments later, defender Ronald Madoi doubled the lead before Charles Lwanga who had scored in the opening game put the icing on the cake.

St. Mary’s Kitende is in group A alongside Buremba SS, Bugangigari SS, Mpigi Mixed SS, St. Francis Kalonga, Ikiki High School and Dynamic SS.

Two top teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the round of 16.