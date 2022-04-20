St. Mary’s Kitende failed to pick maximum points as the 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games got underway on Tuesday in Arua City.

Kitende who are defending Champions in Boys Football failed to overcome a less known Ikiki High School from Budaka district in their opening game.

Whereas striker Charles Lwanga alias Neymar who features for KCCA FC in the Uganda Premier League had given the 9-time winners the lead, they failed to hold onto the score and the game ended in a one all draw.

Charles Lwanga

They will get back to action on Wednesday against Dynamic SS from Mukono in one of the games that will be broadcast live on television.

Dynamic SS were 3-0 winners over Lakeside SS , Masese in their first game at the tournament.

The other games in the same group (Group A) saw Bugangigari SS edge Mpigi Mixed by 1-0 while the contest between Burembe SS and Fort Portal SS ended goalless.

2018 winners Buddo SS were 4-0 winners over Aloet SS from Soroti in group E . Arua Hill SC striker and captain of Buddo SS Innocent Media bagged a hat trick in the game.

Buddo SS captain Innocent Media

Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga defeated Francis Ayume Memorial School 3-0 thanks to goals from BOYS USSSA.

FT’ Uganda Martyrs High School 3:0 St Francis Ayume thanks to goals from Patrick Kakande, Karim Ssengonzi and Daniel Apenyo.

Host school Mvara SS registered a 2-0 win over Amugu SS, record Champions Kibuli SS could only settle for a point in their opening game against West Ville while Old Kampala SS lost 1-0 to St. James SS.

In group H, 2017 Champions Jinja SS fought hard to nick a 2-0 win over Janan SS while Kawempe Muslim SS secured a 2-1 win against Boston High School in the same group.

Action will continue on Wednesday with several games played across 8 playgrounds in Arua City.

Tuesday, 19th April 2022

Day One Results

Group A

Burembe SS 0-0 Fort Portal SS

Mpigi Mixed SS 0-1 Bugangigari SS

St. Mary’s Kitende 1-1 Ikiki SS

Dynamic SS 3-0 Lakeside SS Masese

Group B

London College 0-0 Kayunga Light College

Old Kampala SS 0-1 St. James SS

Kabalega SS 0-1 Iganga Town Hill

Amugu SS 0-2 Mvara SS

Group C

High Light SS 0-1 Arenge Siep SS

Ibanda SS 2-1 St. Mary’s Ruhoroza

West Ville SS 1-1 Kibuli SS

Gulu High School 0-2 Royal Giant

Group D

Bubangizi SS 2-3 Mukono Kings High

Ngora High 0-0 Kitgum Comprehensive

St. Benedict SS 0-0 Kotido SS

Standard High Zana 0-0 Tororo Town College

Group E

Aloet Parents 0-4 Buddo SS

Uganda Martyrs College, Kyondo 0-5 Restore Leadership SS

Buluge Comprehensive 1-1 St. Augustine

God’s Hope SS 0-2 St. Andrew Kaggwa

Group F

St. Henry’s Kitovu 1-0 Latifa Mixed

Dokolo Progressive 3-3 Kawempe Royal College

Toggo SS 1-2 Amus College

Kihihi High School 0-4 Nkoma SS

Group G

JIPRA 2-1 Nyamitanga SS

Uganda Martyrs H/S 3-0 St. Francis Ayume

Teso College Aloet 0-4 St. Jude SS

Mbale Progressive 1-1 St. Pontiano Ngondwe

Group H

St. John Bosco SS 1-3 Kabwohe SS

Sironko Parents 0-0 Numasa SS

Jinja SS 2-0 Janan SS

Kawempe Muslim 2-1 Boston High School

Wednesday, 20th April 2022

Fixtures

Kotido SS vs Mukono Kings High -Arua Public

Tororo Town College vs Ngora High -MUNI

Standard High, Zzana vs Benedict -Barifa (Live on FUFA TV)

St Mary’s Ruhuroza vs High Light SS -Salim Saleh

Kibuli SS vs Arenge SS -Vura

Royal Giant vs Ibanda SS -Mvara SS

Gulu High school vs West Ville -Greenlight

Bugangari vs Burembe -PTC

Ikiki Ss vs Fort portal SS -Arua Public

Lake side SS Masese vs Mpigi Mixed SS -MUNI

Dynamic SS vs St. Mary’s Kitende -Barifa(Live on FUFA TV)

Kayunga Light SS vs St James SS -Salim Saleh

Iganga Town Hill vs London College -Vura

Amugu SS vs Kabalega SS -Mvara SS

Mvara SS vs Old Kampala SS -Barifa(Live on FUFA TV)