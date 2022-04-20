St. Mary’s Kitende failed to pick maximum points as the 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games got underway on Tuesday in Arua City.
Kitende who are defending Champions in Boys Football failed to overcome a less known Ikiki High School from Budaka district in their opening game.
Whereas striker Charles Lwanga alias Neymar who features for KCCA FC in the Uganda Premier League had given the 9-time winners the lead, they failed to hold onto the score and the game ended in a one all draw.
They will get back to action on Wednesday against Dynamic SS from Mukono in one of the games that will be broadcast live on television.
Dynamic SS were 3-0 winners over Lakeside SS , Masese in their first game at the tournament.
The other games in the same group (Group A) saw Bugangigari SS edge Mpigi Mixed by 1-0 while the contest between Burembe SS and Fort Portal SS ended goalless.
2018 winners Buddo SS were 4-0 winners over Aloet SS from Soroti in group E . Arua Hill SC striker and captain of Buddo SS Innocent Media bagged a hat trick in the game.
FT’ Uganda Martyrs High School 3:0 St Francis Ayume thanks to goals from Patrick Kakande, Karim Ssengonzi and Daniel Apenyo.
Host school Mvara SS registered a 2-0 win over Amugu SS, record Champions Kibuli SS could only settle for a point in their opening game against West Ville while Old Kampala SS lost 1-0 to St. James SS.
In group H, 2017 Champions Jinja SS fought hard to nick a 2-0 win over Janan SS while Kawempe Muslim SS secured a 2-1 win against Boston High School in the same group.
Action will continue on Wednesday with several games played across 8 playgrounds in Arua City.
Tuesday, 19th April 2022
Day One Results
Group A
Burembe SS 0-0 Fort Portal SS
Mpigi Mixed SS 0-1 Bugangigari SS
St. Mary’s Kitende 1-1 Ikiki SS
Dynamic SS 3-0 Lakeside SS Masese
Group B
London College 0-0 Kayunga Light College
Old Kampala SS 0-1 St. James SS
Kabalega SS 0-1 Iganga Town Hill
Amugu SS 0-2 Mvara SS
Group C
High Light SS 0-1 Arenge Siep SS
Ibanda SS 2-1 St. Mary’s Ruhoroza
West Ville SS 1-1 Kibuli SS
Gulu High School 0-2 Royal Giant
Group D
Bubangizi SS 2-3 Mukono Kings High
Ngora High 0-0 Kitgum Comprehensive
St. Benedict SS 0-0 Kotido SS
Standard High Zana 0-0 Tororo Town College
Group E
Aloet Parents 0-4 Buddo SS
Uganda Martyrs College, Kyondo 0-5 Restore Leadership SS
Buluge Comprehensive 1-1 St. Augustine
God’s Hope SS 0-2 St. Andrew Kaggwa
Group F
St. Henry’s Kitovu 1-0 Latifa Mixed
Dokolo Progressive 3-3 Kawempe Royal College
Toggo SS 1-2 Amus College
Kihihi High School 0-4 Nkoma SS
Group G
JIPRA 2-1 Nyamitanga SS
Uganda Martyrs H/S 3-0 St. Francis Ayume
Teso College Aloet 0-4 St. Jude SS
Mbale Progressive 1-1 St. Pontiano Ngondwe
Group H
St. John Bosco SS 1-3 Kabwohe SS
Sironko Parents 0-0 Numasa SS
Jinja SS 2-0 Janan SS
Kawempe Muslim 2-1 Boston High School
Wednesday, 20th April 2022
Fixtures
Kotido SS vs Mukono Kings High -Arua Public
Tororo Town College vs Ngora High -MUNI
Standard High, Zzana vs Benedict -Barifa (Live on FUFA TV)
St Mary’s Ruhuroza vs High Light SS -Salim Saleh
Kibuli SS vs Arenge SS -Vura
Royal Giant vs Ibanda SS -Mvara SS
Gulu High school vs West Ville -Greenlight
Bugangari vs Burembe -PTC
Ikiki Ss vs Fort portal SS -Arua Public
Lake side SS Masese vs Mpigi Mixed SS -MUNI
Dynamic SS vs St. Mary’s Kitende -Barifa(Live on FUFA TV)
Kayunga Light SS vs St James SS -Salim Saleh
Iganga Town Hill vs London College -Vura
Amugu SS vs Kabalega SS -Mvara SS
Mvara SS vs Old Kampala SS -Barifa(Live on FUFA TV)