Uganda Martyrs made their intentions of winning this year’s Girls’ Football Championship at the USSSA Games clear with two wins on Wednesday in Gulu City.
The Lubaga based school who were not in action on Tuesday played two games today, winning both to take early charge in group F.
In the first game, Uganda Martyrs outwitted YY Okot SS, winning 5-0. Catherine Nagadya scored a hat trick while Latifah Nakasi netted a brace.
In the second game, they laboured to overcome resilient Amus College with Shamusa Najjuma’s lonely goal being the decider.
In the other games played on Wednesday, Rines SS maintained their perfect run in Group C, making it three wins in as many games. They defeated Rapha SS 3-0. Yuster Kayesu bagged a brace while the other goal came from Kauthara Nambusi.
Wednesday Results
Bishop SS Mukono 2-1 Pope Francis SS
Bugisu SS 1-0 Lammenas
Kayindu SS 4-1 Nakigumba SS
Mukono High 0-1 Restore Leadership
Lake Albert 2-3 Nkoma SS
Divine Hope 0-2 Kichwamba
Bukulula Girls 0-4 Wakiso Hill
Uganda Martyrs, Lubaga 5-0 YY Okot
Dr. Otuke 1-1 Aiden College
Amus College 3-0 St. Charles Lwanga
Panyandoli 0-0 St. Marys Assumpta
Buhobe 0-4 King of Kings
Ishaka Victory 0-3 Taggy High School
Mubende Army 0-3 Highway Sironko
Seat of Wisdom 0- 0 Alere SS
St. Noa, Zzana 18- 0 St. Peters Nsambya
Arengesiep 5-0 Kaseremu
Giants College 0- 3 Namutumba
Ruhinda 0-0 Jinja SSS
God’s Care 0-4 Kawempe Muslim
Nyondo SS 0-0 Bunya
Kihihi 0-1 Olila High School
Kabugashi 0-7 Sacred Heart
Royal College, Namugongo 9-0 Light Secondary Vocational School
Ngora High 0-3 Acaba
Kapchorwa 0-3 Akwang
Kisozi Seed 0-3 Gadhafi Integrated Academy
Bussuju 0-5 Sheema Girls
Rapha 0-3 Rines SS
Bugisu 1-0 Pope Francis
Kayindu 0-0 Bishop SS, Mukono
Hope Biira 0-0 Lammenas
Lake Albert 0-8 Restore Leadership
Devine Hope 1-1 Mukono High School
Bukulula Girls 0-1 Nkoma SS
Wakiso Hill 1-1Kichwamba
Dr. Otuke 1-1 YY Okot
Amus College 0-1 Uganda Martyrs, Lubaga
Panyandoli 2-0 Aiden College
St. Marys Assumpta 0-3 St. Charles Lwanga
Ishaka Victory 0-1 King of Kings
Mubende Army 2-2 Buhobe
Seat of Wisdom 0-7 Taggy High School
Alere 1-4 Highway Sironko
Arengesiep 5-0 St. Peters Nsambya
Giant College 1-7 St. Noa, Zzana
Ruhinda 0-0 Kaseremu