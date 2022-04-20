Uganda Martyrs made their intentions of winning this year’s Girls’ Football Championship at the USSSA Games clear with two wins on Wednesday in Gulu City.

The Lubaga based school who were not in action on Tuesday played two games today, winning both to take early charge in group F.

In the first game, Uganda Martyrs outwitted YY Okot SS, winning 5-0. Catherine Nagadya scored a hat trick while Latifah Nakasi netted a brace.

In the second game, they laboured to overcome resilient Amus College with Shamusa Najjuma’s lonely goal being the decider.

In the other games played on Wednesday, Rines SS maintained their perfect run in Group C, making it three wins in as many games. They defeated Rapha SS 3-0. Yuster Kayesu bagged a brace while the other goal came from Kauthara Nambusi.

Wednesday Results

Bishop SS Mukono 2-1 Pope Francis SS

Bugisu SS 1-0 Lammenas

Kayindu SS 4-1 Nakigumba SS

Mukono High 0-1 Restore Leadership

Lake Albert 2-3 Nkoma SS

Divine Hope 0-2 Kichwamba

Bukulula Girls 0-4 Wakiso Hill

Uganda Martyrs, Lubaga 5-0 YY Okot

Dr. Otuke 1-1 Aiden College

Amus College 3-0 St. Charles Lwanga

Panyandoli 0-0 St. Marys Assumpta

Buhobe 0-4 King of Kings

Ishaka Victory 0-3 Taggy High School

Mubende Army 0-3 Highway Sironko

Seat of Wisdom 0- 0 Alere SS

St. Noa, Zzana 18- 0 St. Peters Nsambya

Arengesiep 5-0 Kaseremu

Giants College 0- 3 Namutumba

Ruhinda 0-0 Jinja SSS

God’s Care 0-4 Kawempe Muslim

Nyondo SS 0-0 Bunya

Kihihi 0-1 Olila High School

Kabugashi 0-7 Sacred Heart

Royal College, Namugongo 9-0 Light Secondary Vocational School

Ngora High 0-3 Acaba

Kapchorwa 0-3 Akwang

Kisozi Seed 0-3 Gadhafi Integrated Academy

Bussuju 0-5 Sheema Girls

Rapha 0-3 Rines SS

Bugisu 1-0 Pope Francis

Kayindu 0-0 Bishop SS, Mukono

Hope Biira 0-0 Lammenas

Lake Albert 0-8 Restore Leadership

Devine Hope 1-1 Mukono High School

Bukulula Girls 0-1 Nkoma SS

Wakiso Hill 1-1Kichwamba

Dr. Otuke 1-1 YY Okot

Amus College 0-1 Uganda Martyrs, Lubaga

Panyandoli 2-0 Aiden College

St. Marys Assumpta 0-3 St. Charles Lwanga

Ishaka Victory 0-1 King of Kings

Mubende Army 2-2 Buhobe

Seat of Wisdom 0-7 Taggy High School

Alere 1-4 Highway Sironko

Arengesiep 5-0 St. Peters Nsambya

Giant College 1-7 St. Noa, Zzana

Ruhinda 0-0 Kaseremu