Wednesday April 20, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Runaway leaders Vipers host debutants Gaddafi still focused on securing title number five.

The Venoms are 12 points ahead of closest rivals KCCA with six games to play but can’t take anything for granted according to their Brazilian coach Roberto Oliviera.

“Mathematically, the championship is not won yet and we have to be focused on winning the next games starting with one against Gaddafi FC,” he stated.

Vipers are currently in very form and always venomous at home and it remains to be seen how Gaddafi, coached by Mubarak Wamboya, a former staff at Kitende handles that venom.

The trio of Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki and Milton Karisa who combined to win the game at KCCA will again be the key to unlocking the Jinja based side defence.

Match Facts

The only previous meeting between the two sides was won by Vipers 3-1 in Jinja – Karisa brace and Bright Anukani free kick. Jamaldine Buchochera scored for Gaddafi.