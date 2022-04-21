FOSABU Golf Day 2022:

Saturday, 23 rd April – At Entebbe Club

April – At Entebbe Club Green Fees: 100,000/=

The Forum of South African Businesses in Uganda (FOSABU) has organized a golf day at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Club on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

A big field of golfers is anticipated to grace the fairways at East Africa’s oldest golfing facility for a noble cause at hand; to raise proceeds (at least Shs 60,000,000) for the Gulu war affected training centre.

The training centre helps the people who were severely affected by the war in Northern Uganda that was started by the Lord’s Resistance Army in 1987.

“The proceeds from the FOSABU Golf Day 2022 will be channeled towards the Gulu war affected training centre. We urge all the golfers to turn up in this cause” Paul Kaheru, an organizer remarked.

A number of categories have been set for the different golfers with varying handicaps in either gender.

There will be prizes for the overall male and female, groups A, B and C (men), A and B (women) as well as side bets; longest drive and nearest to the pin.

Prizes:

The prizes will vary from Airlink Tickets, Golf Trolleys, Golf Bags, Golf Duffel Bags, Golf Shoe Bags, Golf Umbrellas to Golf Balls.

Dinner and prize giving ceremony is expected to commence by 6:00 PM.

Green fees are fixed at Shs 100,000 per head.

The tournament is organized by the Forum of South African Businesses in Uganda (FOSABU) with the support of the South African High Commission – Uganda and Entebbe Club.

For starters, FOSABU is a business association that was formed in 2015 and comprises of South African companies doing business in Uganda and other companies operating in Uganda that have strong linkages to South Africa.

Other partners in this tournament include; Airlink, MTN Uganda, Stanbic Uganda, Absa, Multichoice, Marsh, Impala, Hotel No. 5, Boulevard, Coca-Cola, Finaltus, Woolworths among others.