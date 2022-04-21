Zambia named a strong and experienced squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda.

Six of the twelve players who featured at the previous event in 2019 in South Africa are in the squad. The Southern African nation finished in sixth place that year.

Zambia’s Squad for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Israel Kalumba, Edmond Hamayuwa, Chisanga Nkoma, Melvin Banda, Arun Watkins, Mike Masabo, Lawrence Kaushiku, Elisha Bwalya, Davy Chimbukulu, Brian Mbalwe, Alex Mwewa, Leston Mukosa. Coach: Musonda Kaminsa

Musonda Kaminsa Team Manager: Michelo Shelleni

Michelo Shelleni Team Medic: Kabaso Evans

Zambia will play returnees Cameroun, who missed the 2019 event, in the first round fixtures on Friday morning.