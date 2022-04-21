They say that a candle loses nothing when it lights another. Zimbabwe is a better cricketing nation and two Ugandans have gotten a chance to feature in their National Premier League that kicks off this weekend.

Kenneth Waiswa and Ivan Thawithemwira will be featuring for Takashinga when the season bowls off this weekend.

The four-week tournament will feature 10 clubs with the tournament running from April 24 to May 25.

The teams will play two games a week and this should test the endurance of the Ugandan players.

Ivan Thawithemwira

This opportunity will test the skills of the players outside of their comfort zone of playing at home. For Waiswa, it will be the first time he will be playing in Zimbabwe while Thawithemwira will be getting his second chance with the same side.

There are no easy opportunities in life and I am grateful to have a chance to play with Takashinga. If the opportunity comes, it is always important that you are ready to seize the moment both physically and mentally. So, I am relishing the opportunity and I cant wait to get out there with the boys. Ivan Thawithemwira

Takashinga is one of the biggest sides in Zimbabwe and has produced the bulk of the indigenous players for the national team. The side has produced the famous Masakadza brothers, Justice Chibabha, Timcyen Maruma, Roy Kai, Richard Ngarava, and many others.

Cricket Cranes coach Lawrence Mahatlane and Kenneth Waiswa

Waiswa has an opportunity to curate and improve his game by learning from some of the best players on the continent.

With the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers Group B due to be held in Zimbabwe in July in which Uganda is taking part, this experience will help Kenneth Waiswa to understand how the grounds behave in Zimbabwe and bring back some of those learnings that could help the cricket cranes.

The improved performance of the cricket cranes has started opening up opportunities for players especially since most of them now play cricket on a full-time basis. A great performance in a season in Zimbabwe could be a spring in starting a professional career outside of Uganda. The local cricket league is still very amateur and not a lot of people can be able to live off it.