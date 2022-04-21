Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the fixtures and dates for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. This comes after the draw for the group stage were held on Tuesday in South Africa.

Uganda Cranes is pitted in Group F alongside Algeria, Niger and neighbours Tanzania.

In the fixtures released, the qualification games will be played between 30th May 2022 and 28th March 2023.

It should be noted that the six group games will be staged in three windows with each team playing two games every window.

Uganda will open its campaign on the road to Algeria before hosting Niger on matchday two. These games will be played between 30th May – 14th June 2022.

The Cranes will them have a double header against rivals Tanzania, with the former hosting the first leg before travelling to Dar es Salaam for Matchday Four.

The two games against Tanzania will be played between 19th -27th September 2022.

The final window will come between 20th -28th March 2023 with Uganda hosting Algeria first before facing Niger in Niamey on the final day.

However, there are still concerns about where Uganda will host its games with reports indicating St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende may not pass the CAF standards to host the qualifiers.

Mandela National Stadium is still under renovation and thus Uganda may be forced to look for another alternative home venue beyond its borders.

Cote D’Ivoire will host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations between June and July next year.

Uganda Cranes Fixtures

Matchday 1 and 2 – Algeria vs Uganda and Uganda vs Niger (30th May – 14th June 2022)

Matchday 3 and 4 – Uganda vs Tanzania and Tanzania vs Uganda (19th -27th September 2022)

Matchday 5 and 6 – Uganda vs Algeria and Niger vs Uganda (20th -28th March 2023)