Group E

Thursday Results

St. Augustine SS 0-1 Buddo SS

St. Andrew Kaggwa Gombe 5-1 Uganda Martyrs SS Kyondo

2018 Champions Buddo SS and new money bags St. Andrew Kaggwa SS, Gombe continued with their perfect start to the 2022 Championship in Arua, registering their second win in as many games on Thursday.

Buddo SS fought hard to overcome St. Augustine SS, winning 1-0 at Greenlight Stadium while St. Andrew Kaggwa eased past Uganda Martyrs Kyondo with a 5-1 score.

Innocent Ronald Media scored the lone goal to guide Buddo SS to victory. The captain was well stationed to slot home in the first half.

Buddo SS captain Innocent Media Ronald.

It should be noted that the striker who features for Arua Hill SC in the Uganda Premier League scored a hat trick in the first game against Aloet Parents SS.

In the other game, SC Villa forward continued with his brilliant run, netting a treble in the game played against Uganda Martyrs SS, Kyondo.

The other goals for St. Andrew Kaggwa SS, Gombe coached by Nimrod Kintu were scored by Paul Busolo ans Mansur Bashir.

Mawa now leads the scoring charts with five goals from two games having scored a brace in the first game against God’s Hope SS.

Oscar Mawa scored three goals against Uganda Martyrs SS, Kyondo.

Group F has eight teams including Buddo SS, St. Andrew Kaggwa SS, Gombe, Uganda Martyrs SS, Kyondo, God’s Hope SS, Buluge Comprehensive, St. Augustine SS, Nyamitanga SS and Aloet Parents SS.