Namibia has dominated African rugby in the fifteens format of the game, qualifying for the Rugby World Cup six times in a row since 2003. However, that dominance has eluded them in the short and fast-paced sevens format.

The 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens is an opportunity for Namibia to make an appearance at the Rugby World Cup Sevens for the first time since 1997.

This is the squad coach Pedro Ronaldo Reginaldo has selected for that mission.

Namibia Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Players: Mouton Oderich Adolf, Plaatjie Gilad Ronald Jacinto, Wilson Gino Charl Vic Pandeni, Husselmann Enrique Emil, Beukes Elmarco Willmor, Karigub Franklin Dawid, Mukwilongo Aston Bassie Family, Bampton Virgil Adrian, Visagie Francois Jr Maxwell, Wellman Darryl Neville, Nel Justin Alastair, Louis Lorenzo Garcia.

Namibia begin their campaign against Ghana on Friday morning at Kyadondo Rugby Club.