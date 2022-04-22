Taknozwa Kumadibo of Zimbabwe challenged by Ladipo Azeez Olaitan of Nigeria during the 2019 Rugby Africa Mens 7s match between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan on the 08 November 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Credit: Rugby Afrique/APO Group

This is the twelve-man squad that will represent former champions Zimbabwe during the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda.

Zimbabwe Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

  • Players: Jaravaza Jeremiah, Mashawi Kudzai Weston, Dhlomo Vuyani Christopher, Musumhi Ryan, Magaramombe Godfrey Ryan, Katsvere Shingirayi Bobby, Chiwanza Jafnos Kudakwashe, Muneta Munesu Matthat, Matematema Carlos, Dzandiwandira Tadius Blessing, Tinarwo Nigel Anesu, Ncube Prince Tafadzwa.
  • Team Manager: Mhende Tafadzwa
  • Coach: Chirengende Ricky Paul
  • Medic: Gibson Margaret Ruth

Zimbabwe last won the continental sevens title in 2018 when it was hosted in Monastir, Tunisia. They beat Kenya, 17-05, in the main cup final that year.

They will face Burkina Faso in the opening round of the tournament on Friday morning at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

