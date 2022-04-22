This is the twelve-man squad that will represent former champions Zimbabwe during the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, Uganda.

Zimbabwe Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Team Manager: Mhende Tafadzwa
Coach: Chirengende Ricky Paul
Medic: Gibson Margaret Ruth

Mhende Tafadzwa Coach: Chirengende Ricky Paul

Chirengende Ricky Paul Medic: Gibson Margaret Ruth

Zimbabwe last won the continental sevens title in 2018 when it was hosted in Monastir, Tunisia. They beat Kenya, 17-05, in the main cup final that year.

They will face Burkina Faso in the opening round of the tournament on Friday morning at Kyadondo Rugby Club.