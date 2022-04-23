Capricorn Tri-Series | 4th T20 Match

Namibia Ladies 68 all out

Uganda Ladies 40 all out

Namibia won by 28 runs

The Victoria Pearls looked good for their first win of the Capricon Tri-Series but their batting was at sea as they failed to chase a small total of 68.

The Victoria Peals won the toss and elected to bowl first a decision that proved a good one after putting the home side on the back foot at 36/7.

Phiona Kulume starred with the ball picking up the best figures for a Ugandan in a T20i with her 6/11. If it wasn’t for a rare guard effort from the hosts to push them 68 Uganda nearly wrapped the first innings under 40.

However, in the chase, Uganda was pinned back immediately by the medium pace of Sue Whiteman (5/10) ripping through the batting line up leaving Uganda railing at 19/5 inside 5 overs. Only Janet Mbabazi got into double figures of the Ugandan batters as a miserable batting effort failed the Victoria Pearls as they were bundled out for just 40.

There was a debut for Shakira Shadick and Susan Kakai who came in for Rita Musamali and Leona Babirye but both got out for zero in a poor batting show for Uganda.

The batting for Uganda is always put to the test especially when the dots pile but also the shot selection for most of the batters has been very poor.

The technical team will need to focus on the batting skills of the team when they return before they go for the Kwibuka tournament. Teams should be able to chase at 3 runs per over!

There is little rest for the girls as they return tomorrow to take on Zimbabwe in the afternoon.

Only Jimia Mohammad hasn’t had a test of the action and maybe she will be given a chance to make her debut.