The 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens will be played over two days from April 23-24 at Kyadondo Rugby Club in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Fourteen teams will compete for continental glory, in addition to qualification for the Commonwealth Games (two slots) in Birmingham, United Kingdom in June and the Rugby World Cup Sevens (three slots) in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

Beginning early on Saturday morning, the tournament will be played in the same format as was done in the previous events. Here is how:

Round One – Seeding:

All the teams enter the competition according to their seeding from the previous event and the regional sevens qualifiers. Defending champions Kenya are the top seed and will face bottom seed Senegal who qualified from the Western Region.

Round Two – Pool Stage:

The teams will then be ranked according to their performance from Round One and drawn into four pools, two for the Cup (A and B) and two for the Trophy (C and D).

Pools A and B will have four teams each while Pools C and D will have three teams each. Each team will then play against other teams in its pool before progressing to the semifinals.

The Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Trophy

Round Three – Knockouts:

The teams will then play for either placement matches, trophy or the cup according to their performance from round two’s pool stage.

The tournament will be concluded on Sunday evening.