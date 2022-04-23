USSSA Boys Football Championship | Friday Results

Francis Ayume 0-0 St Pontiano Ngondwe

JIPRA 0-0 St Jude SS

Nyamitanga 2-3 Mbale Progressive

Uganda Martyrs Rubaga 1-0 Teso College

St John Bosco 2-2 St Janan

Numasa 0-0 Boston HS

Sironko Parents 0-2 Jinja SS

Nile High 1-2 Mpigi Mixed

Tororo Town College 1-0 Bubangizi

Standard High 2-0 Kotido

St Benedict 1-0 Kitgum Comprehensive

Ngora High 1-2 Mukono Kings’

Royal Giants 3-0 High Light SS

Gulu High 1-6 Kibuli

West Ville 1-0 St Mary’s Rushoroza

Ibanda SS 1-0 Areng Siep

St Andrew Kaggwa 4-0 Aloet Parents

God’s Hope 2-1 St Augustine Seminary

Bulenge Comprehensive 1-0 Restore

Uganda Martyrs Kyondo vs Buddo SS (not played)

St Henry’s Coll Kitovu 0-1 Amus

Kawempe Royal 1-1 Nkoma SS

Latifa Mixed 1-0 Kihihi HS

Dokolo Progressive 2-2 Toggo

Kabalega 2-1 Kayunga Light

Amugu SS 0-0 Old Kampala

Mvara 2-1 London College

Iganga Town View 2-0 St James

Lakeside Masese 0-1 Buremba

Dynamic 2-1 Iki-Iki

Kitende 7-0 Bugangari

Mpigi Mixed 0-0 F. Portal SS

Hope SS 1-2 Kitgum Comprehensive

Kitende defender Opira leaves his marker on the ground during their 7-0 win over Bugangari | Credit: George Katongole

It has been a rollercoaster for defending champions St Mary’s SS Kitende at the ongoing Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Boys Football Championship in Arua City.

After a 1-1 draw with minnows Iki-Iki on their opening day, Kitende bounced back with a thumping 3-0 win over Dynamic SS. Yet when they thought they had got the antidote for their troubles, Mpigi Mixed threw a spanner in the wheel forcing them to another 1-1 draw.

Coming into today’s fixture against Bugangari, the national and regional champions came out blazing winning 7-0 against Bugangari in a late-game played at Muni NTC grounds.

Inside the first 20 minutes, they had scored three goals against a meek opposition that did not have a single shot on goal in the regulation 70 minutes and just one corner kick.

Defender Torach Rogers Ochaki, was the unlikely hero, scoring the opening goal with a thunderous header. Although the ball stopped at the crossbar, the first assistant counted it because the bar was bent behind the line. Playing majestically, Charles Lwanga Najib Yiga added the second as Charles Lwanga chested in another for a 3-0 halftime win.

The second half was more of an exhibition as Bugangari chased shadows yet Elvis Ngondwe, Fazil Tumwine, Brian Olega and Yiga added themselves to the scoresheet.

With eight points atop Group A, head coach Edward Golola was relieved.

“We need consistency because this is going to be a long campaign. But I am very happy that we won,” Golola said of the statement triumph.

But his opponents went native as they accused the referees of being against them and accusing the opposing technical bench of using non-students.

Kings continue dominance

Mukono Kings’ fairytale run in the tournament was boosted by a 2-1 win over Ngora High School in a physical game played at the rugged Ediofe Girls School grounds.

Star boy Ismail ‘Keita’ Ndifuna opened the scoring for the Mukono Region Champions but a quick equalisers sent them into a panic. It was not until the last minutes of play that John Kisekka, scored to get his first in the tournament and bag maximum points for Mukono Kings’.

Mukono Kings players celebrate their winning goal against Ngora HS | Credit: George Katongole

Head coach Shafiq Mudholo was over the moon as his team stayed top of Group D with 10 points in five games.

“Our emphasis is to move out of the group on our debut. We want to show that Mukono Region can do good work,” Mudholo said.

Had Ngora HS won, it would have been a big boost to their ambitions of making it out of the group and head coach John Francis Ochen rues the missed opportunity.

“When you lose the game you wanted most, you get frustrated. But we have to be strong and remain positive,” Ochen said ahead of the next game against Standard High Zzana.

Amus tops Kitovu

In what was the match of the day, Amus College held on to an early goal to beat St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 in a tense televised game. Yasin Mukiibi, who now has two goals to his name, was the hero of the day.

Kitovu, who had experienced coach Steven Bogere on the bench, were a handful for Amus, especially in the second half as they searched for an equalizer, yet Amus were unshaken.

Amus College defenders deal with an attack in the second half against St Henry’s College Kitovu | Credit: George Katongole

Nimrod Kintu, the head coach of Amus College, insisted they were the better team on the day.

“Kitovu were well prepared but we were better than them. We are in the right position to advance from the group,” Kintu, whose side has won two of the three games so far, said.

But his opposite Abbey Kakumirizi was convinced it was not his day.

“We played well but we missed an opportunity to capitalize. We should correct our shortcomings in the next game,” Kakumirizi, whose side has one win in three games, said.

Martyrs edge Teso College

Teso College Aloet battled so hard from the back trying to keep Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga at bay, yet a slight defensive blunder cost them all points.

Substitute Joel Kiyonga picked a loose ball in the penalty area to slot home the only goal of the game to the joy of his team.

Joel Kiyonga, who scored Uganda Martyrs’ goal against Teso College Aloet | Credit: George Katongole

A tactical switch in the second half saw the technical bench bring in Kiyonga for Gerald Kiwewa. He did not stay for long before he dashed the dreams of the opponents.

John Ssaka, Martyrs’ assistant coach, hailed the team unity and hopes the best is yet to come.

“Our target to play in East Africa is still on course. I thank my players for their commitment because we were playing a difficult side,” Ssaka said. His side is top of Group E with seven points.

Uganda Martyrs captain Alex Kasule in control during the game against Teso College Aloet | Credit: George Katongole

Yet Teso College coach Dennis Emorut said the loss was haunting.

“It is unfortunate that we lost because the boys gave their all but I think luck was not on our side. I believe this game was balanced.,” he said.

Teso College has three losses including a 4-0 loss to St Jude and a 1-0 defeat to Mbale Progressive to stay bottom of Group G. Emorut says that he needs to quickly arrest the goal-scoring drought. He hopes Kenneth Omollo and Gamaliel Eporu, who scored a combined 16 goals in the qualifying, get their scoring boots.

“We need that opener and that is what we are trying to get at the moment,” he said.