Defending Champions Nemostars Volleyball Club have the advantage in this year’s Men’s National Volleyball League Final after edging Orange Blockbusters in game one.

Nemostars won game one 3-2 on Saturday at the Old Kampala Arena to take charge of the three-game series.

Despite going down in the first set 23-25, Nemostars showed their character by bouncing back to win 3-2 against a resilient first timer in the finals.

Orange Blockbusters from Iganga district proved their fairytale run has not been by mistake, taking Nemostars who gave away several unforced errors all the day in the first game.

Nemostars bounced back to level matters 25-21 before Orange Blockbusters took the lead again 25-20.

The fourth set was the make or break for both sides but Nemostars once again got a lifeline by claiming it 25-23 to even the sets and thus provide a thrilling decider in the fifth set.

Whereas Nemostars kept their momentum running, Orange Blockbusters switched off when it mattered most as the former breathed through it 15-8.

Game two will be played on Saturday next week at the same venue and should Nemostars win, they will retain the crown.

Orange Blockbusters on the other hand must win next weekend to even the series and force the final into a decisive third game.