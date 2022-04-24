Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022 Semifinals:

3.28 p.m.: Zimbabwe vs Zambia

3.50 p.m.: Uganda vs Kenya

The Cup semifinals of the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens have been confirmed after the conclusion of the pool fixtures.

In the first semifinal, Zimbabwe will play against Zambia while Uganda will face Kenya in the second.

Pool A was a tight contest between Zimbabwe, Kenya and Madagascar with each team earning 7 points from 2 wins and a loss. But it is Zimbabwe that topped the pool ahead of Kenya on points scored difference.

Uganda remained unbeaten in Pool B, and the tournament overall, collecting 9 points ahead of Zambia who beat Tunisia in the arm wrestle for second place in the pool.

The second semifinal was the most anticipated match-up of the tournament expected to be in the final, only for Madagascar to pull off a shock 12-07 victory over the defending champions Kenya.

The semifinals will kick off at 3.28 p.m. local time at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Watch all the action here: