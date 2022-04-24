USSSA Games (Girls Football)

Sunday, 24th April 2022

First batch of Round of 16 games

Kawempe Muslim SS 6-0 Acaba Girls SS

Rines SS 2-0 Kayindu SS

Bishops SS, Mukono 4-1 Sheema Girls

Sacred heart 0(4)-0(3) Olila High School

Defending Champions Kawempe Muslim SS are through to the Quarterfinals of this year’s Uganda Secondary School Association Games after easing past Acaba Girls SS at the round of 16 on Sunday.

The record Champions registered a 6-0 win on Sunday morning to remain on course of reclaiming the crown.

Susan Nalukoda led the way with a hat trick before Hadijah Nandago bagged a brace while lanky midfielder Phiona Nabulime got the other goal.

Kawempe Muslim will now face hosts Sacred Heart SS at the quarterfinal stage. The latter ejected Olila High School from Soroti 4-3 on penalties after normal time had ended goalless.

In the other round of 16 games played, Rines SS got past Kayindu SS winning 2-0 thanks to Phiona Arach’s double.

The Wakiso District outfit will now face Bishop SS Mukono in the quarterfinals. The latter were 4-1 winners over Sheema Girls.

The other round of 16 games are currently ongoing and these include;

Uganda Martyrs High School vs Wakiso Hill SC

Restore Leadership Academy vs Amus College

King of Kings SS vs Jinja SS

St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana vs Taggy High School

The Quarterfinal games will be played later today (Sunday) with the semifinals and finals coming on Monday.