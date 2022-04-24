Match Summary | 5th T20 Match

Zimbabwe 86

Uganda 75/7

Zimbabwe won by 11 runs

The Victoria Pearls are yet to get off the mark in the Capricon Tri-Series in Namibia after going down by 11 runs in their 5th game at the tournament.

The Victoria Pearls put on another impressive show with the ball. Evelyn Anyipo and Patricia Malemikia were mean upfront and they made it hard to score runs with Janet Mbabazi (4/12) picking up the rewards of their hard work.

Zimbabwe bundled out for just 86 with two balls to spare.

In the chase, Kevin Awino left early after pocking at a nothing delivery and the second wicket partnership of Janet Mbabazi and Shakira Shadick had more dots than runs and this took the required rate.

Once Janet Mbabazi departed for a single-digit score yet she had been responsible for most of the run-scoring for Uganda, the other batters came and left but none troubled the Lady Chevrons.

Uganda fell short by 11 runs but was never close as a contest as the figures might suggest.

The result again was not a good one for Uganda but the performance was something to be proud of. Phiona Kulume again gave a good account of herself with both ball and bat while Janet Mbabazi picked up the Player of the Match award for her impressive bowling performance.