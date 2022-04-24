By qualifying for the Cup final during the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens, Uganda and Zimbabwe have booked their tickets to the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was a Southern African affair as Zimbabwe beat Zambia, 26-17, in the first semifinal.

Shingi Katsvere

In the second semifinal, Uganda outmuscled Kenya, 22-12, in what was an exciting East African derby.

The latter started on the backfoot as muscleman Alvin “Buffa” Otieno was sent to the bin for a high tackle. Then the former got the scoreboard ticking through Philip Wokorach and Adrian Kasito to lead 12-00 at the break. Then the onslaught continued as Wokorach and Aaron touched down in the second half.

Kenya finally got a breakthrough courtesy of youngster Harmony Wamalwa and captain Nelson Oyoo. But it was too little too late for the defending champions as Uganda sailed through to the final.

In addition to the Rugby World Cup Sevens, Zimbabwe and Uganda have qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

Zambia and Kenya will contest for the final slot for an African nation at the Rugby World Cup Sevens during the bronze medal match.