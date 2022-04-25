Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali have parted ways with Ugandan coach Mike Mutebi just after eighty five days in charge.

The former Maroons, SC Villa and KCCA coach’s sacking came in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat to Rayon Sport which was a third loss since he took charge.

Mutebi has managed 13 games, won three, lost as many and drawn seven games leaving the club 5th on the 16-team table with 37 points after 24 matches.

Mutebi joined in January after replacing Eric Nshimiyimana.

Immediately, the club have appointed Andre Casa Mbungo as their new head coach.

Mbungo returns to AS Kigali after helping the club to win the Peace Cup glory in 2014.

He has previously coached AS Kigali, SC Kiyovu, Police FC, Gasogi United and also Kenyan giants AFC Leopards and Bandari.