USSSA Games (Girls Football)

Final

St. Noa, Girls SS, Zzana 1-0 Kawempe Muslim SS

Third Place Playoff

Rines SS 1-0 King of Kings SS

St. Noa Girls Secondary School, Zzana are the Champions of the 2022 Girls Football tournament in the Uganda Secondary School Association Games that climaxed on Monday in Gulu City.

After several attempts, St. Noa finally encrypted their name on the winners list after overcoming record Champions Kawempe Muslim SS in the final at Pece War Memorial Stadium.

St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana starting XI against Kawempe Muslim SS

To emerge Champions, the Zzana based school won the final 1-0 courtesy of Burundian forward Erica Kanyamunza.

This was sweet revenge for St. Noa against Kawempe Muslim SS who they lost to in the 2019 final at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Kawempe Muslim SS starting XI against St. Noa

Action between Kawempe Muslim and St. Noa Girls SS

The final was attended by Gulu West (Bardege-Layibi Division) Member of Parliament, Hon. Ojara Martin Mapenduzi who represented the Guest of Honor, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda.

Hon. Martin Ojara Mapenduzi (in suit) arriving at Pece War Memorial Stadium.

In the third place playoff, Rines SS edged King of Kings from Fort Portal City 1-0.

All the aforementioned four schools will represent Uganda at the East Africa Secondary School games slated to take place later this year in Kenya.