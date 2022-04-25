2022 ISF World Schools Cross Country Championship:

Overall Winners:

Boys : Uganda

: Uganda Girls: Uganda

Uganda won the overall titles for both the male and females at the 2022 ISF World schools’ Cross Country championship at the Snow Sports Complex in Štrbské Pleso city, Slovakia.

Uganda won gold in both genders, with Morocco coming second for silver and Spain scooped bronze during the races executed under extremely very gold weather conditions.

Uganda also took the fair play medals. The East African country had gold in the female race with Loice Chepkwemoi winning after posting 09:59.

“I am so grateful that I won the race. The race was very tough and the weather was very cold as we ran in snow” Chepkwemoi stated.

Moroccoan Fatima Ezzahra Birdaha was second with 10:01 and Maureen Chebet came third after running a time of 10:04.

Edith Chebet finished 9th (10:32), Vicky Chepkwemoi came 10th (10:41), Financia Chepkwemoi finished 14th (10:54) and Priscilla Akello was 17th with a time of 11:35.

Morocco’s Jawad Khachina took gold (15:09), closely followed by Ugandan duo of Dolphine Chelimo (15:12) and Abel Chebet (15:16) who won silver and bronze respectively.

Dominic Naido Krop was fifth (15:20), Solomon Cherotwo (15:21) came 6th, Godwin Yeko was 7th (15:28) and another Ugandan, Fred Kiptoo posted 19:10 to take 27th position.

The competition officially came to an end on Monday, April 25, 2022 with the awarding ceremony was held at Patria Hotel.

About the 2022 ISF World Schools Cross Country (Credit: ISF)

The final day (Tuesday 26th April 2022) will see all delegations participate in a friendship relay, a non-competitive format, allowing everyone yet another chance to interact with each other through the sport that brought them all together.

This will then be followed by educational activities and workshops, focused on Olympic values: friendship, respect, excellence. Promoting education through sport as well as the concept of Olympism being its mission.

To round off the day, the delegations will then be treated to one final celebration, a send off for the event, of music and dance, before returning home after the busy week of activities.

Team Uganda returns home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

This was the 25th edition of the ISF World School Cross Country Championship that drew over 300 participants from Belgium, Czech Republic, England, France, Ireland, Israel, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine and Slovakia.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Participants:

Females:

Vicky Chekwemboi

Edith Chebet

Financia Chepkwemoi

Priscilla Akello

Dolphin Chelimo

Maureen Chebet

Males:

Abel Chebet

Godwin Yeko

Solomon Cherotwo

Fred Kiptoo

Dominic Naido Krop

Loice Chekwemoi

Officials:

Alfred Patrick Abigaba (Delegation Head), Christopher Banage Mugisha (General Team manager), Twahil Kiteezaala (Team manager), Apollo Ahimbisibwe Bugingo (Medical Doctor), Cosmas Wagubi Kirenda (Personal Assistant), Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya (Commissioner Physical Education and Sports), Derrick Namisi (Ministry of Education and Sports/Planning), Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe (Director Social & Education Sector Committee), Emmanuel Sekago (Media Personnel), Fred Cherich (Coach), Alice Amoding (Chaperon), Alice Alwenyi (Team manager)