The group stage at the ongoing USSSA Boys’ Football Championship will climax in the next two days. Whereas some groups will wind up business on Tuesday, others will know their fate a day earlier(today).

To be more exact, teams in Group A, B, C and D play their final games on Monday while E, F, G and H have two more games to end this stage.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita looks at permutations of group A, B, C and D ahead of games to be played on Monday at various playgrounds in Arua City.

Group A

Fixtures

St. Mary’s Kitende vs Nile High – Greenlight Stadium| 8AM

St. Mary’s Kitende vs Fort Portal SS – Pokea Seminary|2PM

Dynamic SS,Mukono vs Bungangiri SS – Barifa Stadium|2PM

Burembe SS vs Mpigi Mixed – Arua Public|2PM

Lake Side SS, Masese vs Ikiki SS – PTC Core|2PM

St. Mary’s Kitende is still engulfed in a boardroom decision hurdle to jump for allegedly fielding an ineligible player (Charles Lwanga) whose National ID indicates he was born on 2nd, February 2000 yet the tournament rules only need the latest date as 1st January 2001.

However, the nine time winners will carry-on with business on the pitch and have two crucial games to play on Monday.

The first fixture will be a top of the table clash against second placed Nile High School with the two only separated by goal difference.

Nile High School has the backing of the fans given the fact they hail from West Nile region and under the stewardship of Arua Hill midfielder Ahmed Wahab.

The other game for St. Mary’s Kitende will come later in the day against bottom placed Fort Portal SS who only have two points from seven games.

Dynamic SS will be closely monitoring proceedings from the game between St. Mary’s Kitende and Nile High, perhaps cheering for the former.

If Nile High fail to beat the the reigning Champions, Dynamic SS will have to overcome Bungangiri SS to finish second and thus advance to the round of 16.

Both Ikiki SS and Mpigi Mixed have 11 points apiece with minimal chances of progressing but will need both Nile High School and Dynamic SS to lose their respective final group games.

Mpigi Mixed face Burembe SS while Ikiki SS from Budaka district will be up against Lake Side SS, Masese.

Group B

Fixtures

Kayunga Light College vs Iganga Town View – Greenlight Stadium|2PM

Mvara SS vs St. James SS- Mvara SS Playground|2PM

Amugu SS vs London College – Eruba|2PM

Kabalega SS vs Old Kampala SS – Salim Saleh Playground|2PM

Hosts Mvara SS are top of Group B on 12 points and only need to avoid defeat against St. James SS to confirm their place into the knockout phase. The latter is second from bottom with just 4 points.

The biggest game in this group pits second placed Amugu SS against London College. Both are tied on 11 points apiece and only separated by goal difference. Therefore, whoever wins qualifies to the round of 16.

Two time winners Old Kampala SS on 10 points in 4th place must win against Kabalega SS who are a place and point below and hope the game between Amugu SS and London College ends in a stalemate.

The other game in group B involving Kayunga Light SS who are rock bottom with two points and Iganga Town View SS is a dead rubber.

Group C

Fixtures

High Light SS vs Ibanda SS – Barifa Stadium|4PM

West Ville SS vs Arenge Side SS – Eruba|4PM

Gulu High School vs St. Mary’s Rushoroza – Mvara SS|4PM

Royal Giant vs Kibuli SS – Greenlight Stadium|4PM

There is nothing to fight for in this group with the top two slots already taken by Royal Giant and record Champions Kibuli SS.

Royal Giant are the only team yet to drop a point at this year’s Championship, winning all their six games and will be hoping to maintain the perfection against second placed Kibuli SS (on 14 points).

Third placed Ibanda SS having 11 points will face the whipping boys of the tournament, High Light SS. The latter have conceded 20 goals (the highest) and yet to account for any.

West Ville also have 11 points in 4th place and will look to end the campaign on a high as they take 5th placed Arenge Siep SS.

The other game in this group will have Gulu High School second from bottom on 3 points taking on St.Marys Rushoroza.

Group D

Fixtures

Standard High School,Zzana vs Hope SS, Nakirebe – PTC Core|8AM

St. Benedict SS vs Mukono Kings High – Salim Saleh Playground|8AM

Bubangizi SS vs Ngora High – NTC Muni|4PM

Standard High School, Zzana vs Kitgum Comprehensive – Salim Saleh Playground|4PM

Tororo Town College vs Kotido SS – PTC Core|4PM

Hope SS, Nakirebe vs St. Benedict SS – Pokea Seminary|4PM

Mukono Kings High School are top of the log with 14 points heading into the final group game against 4th placed St. Benedict.

Victory will seal a place for Mukono Kings High into the last 16 while St. Benedict need to win their two games on the day to stand any chance. The other game will come later in the day against Hope SS, Nakirebe.

Hope SS have 8 points but can go as high as 14 points should they will their remaining two games against second placed Standard High School,Zzana and St. Benedict SS.

For Standard High School, coached by Former Uganda Cranes left-back Nisterlooy Kizito, victory in their early game against Hope SS, Nakirebe can help them seal a slot into the round of 16 even before playing the last group game against Kitgum Comprehensive.

Kitgum Comprehensive are 3rd on the log with 11 points and their only chance to progress is beating Standard High and hope St. Benedict lose one of their two games.

Ngora High School in 5th place can go as high as 12 points if they beat bottom placed Bubangizi SS in the final game.

The other group game between Tororo Town College and Kotido SS is dead rubber pitting 7th and 8th placed teams respectively.

Groups E to H will still have games on Tuesday and thus their permutations will be provided after games played today.

Their Monday fixtures are as follows:

Group E

Bulege Comprehensive vs Buddo SS – Arua Public|8AM

God’s Hope SS vs Restore Leadership SS – Mvara SS Playground|8AM

St. Andrew Kaggwa SS, Gombe vs St. Augustine Memorial – Eruba|8AM

Group F

Toggo SS vs St. Henry’s College, Kitovu – NTC Muni|9AM

Kawempe Royal College vs Amus College – Pokea Seminary|9AM

Latifa Mixed vs Nkoma SS – Arua Public|10AM

Dokolo Comprehensive vs Kihihi High School – PTC Core|10AM

Group G

Teso College Aloet vs JIPRA – NTC Muni|11AM

Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga vs Mbale Progressive – Mvara SS Playground|11AM

Nyamitanga SS vs St. Pontiano Ngondwe – Barifa Stadium|11AM

Francis Ayume Memorial vs St. Jude SS – Eruba|11AM

Group H

Jinja SS vs St. John Bosco SS – Pokea Seminary|1PM

Sironko Parents vs Kawempe Muslim SS – Arua Public|1PM

Kabwohe SS vs Boston High School – NTC Muni|1PM

Numasa SS vs Janan SS – PTC Core|1PM