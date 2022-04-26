Round of 16 Results:

Kitende 2-1 London College

Mvara 3-0 Dynamic

Royal Giants 0-0 Mukono Kings (Pens. 8-9)

Standard High 0-1 Kibuli

Buddo 2-0 Amus College

Kitovu 1-3 Gombe High

JIPRA 0-2 Kawempe

Jinja 1-0 St Jude

Quarterfinals

Kitende vs Mukono Kings, 9am

Mvara vs Kibuli, 11am

Buddo vs Kawempe

Gombe vs Jinja SS

Final Group Games

JIPRA 3-1 Uganda Martyrs

Teso College 0-1 Nyamitanga

Mbale Progressive 1-1 Francis Ayume

St Pontiano 0-1 St Jude

St John Bosco 1-2 Sironko Parents

Jinja SS 6-1 Kabwohe

Kawempe 0-1 Numasa

Boston 0-2 Janan

Aloet Parents 2-0 St Augustine

Restore 0-1 Gombe High

Buddo 0-0 God’s Hope

St Henry’s Kitovu 4-0 Dokolo

Toggo 2-1 Latifah Mixed

Kihihi HS 1-2 Kawempe Royal

Nkoma 0-2 Amus

It was a painful and sad ending for Royal Giants at the ongoing USSSA Boys Football Championship in Arua.

The Royal Giants, who collected maximum points from the group stage, were upstaged by debutants Mukono Kings at the first hurdle of the knockout games.

Giants, who were fancied to go further than where they stopped, were handed a lifeline by the referee who sent off goalkeeper David Wafula inside the opening 10 minutes yet the giants from Mityana District failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage as the game crawled into spot kicks.

Mukono Kings, who are yet to lose a shootout in five attempts, were the first to lose their chance when Abbey Kalikwani sent his ball wide out. But Royal Giants next kicker also hit the ball skywards.

As the keepers kept saving shot by shot, it was the first loser to pack their bags and fatefully it was Royal Giants goalie who hit the woodwork as the referee blew the final whistle. The score stood at 9-8 in favour of Kings, who ran around the pitch to celebrate their victory on their debut season.

“We thank God for this victory. We worked so hard for this and I am happy,” head coach Shafiq Mudholo said.

An official of Royal Giants is restrained from attacking the officials of Kitende after their bitter loss against Mukono Kings | Credit: George Katongole

But the game ended on a low note after an assistant with Royal Giants attacked officials of Kitende accusing them of influencing the game.

Kings will now meet St Mary’s SS Kitende in the semis. The defending champions were relieved to win 2-0 against London College Nansana especially after goalkeeper Jack Komakech gifted the opponents an unlikely equaliser before the break.

St Mary’s Kitende director Lawrence Mulindwa celebrates the team’s win in Green Light Stadium | Credit: George Katongole

Charles Lwanga had given Kitende an early lead before Collin Ssemanda equalised from a free kick in the box. A late rally saw Kitende snap the win through a well taken shot inside the box by Elvis Ngondwe to earn the victory.

“We now focus on the next game,” head coach Edward Golola said.

Buddo stop Amus

Amus College Bukedea won over the fans with crisp passing and romantic football, but it was not enough as they fell 2-0 to 2018 champions Buddo SS.

Ashraf Ssembatya of Amus pursues the ball against a Buddo defender. Buddo won 2-0 | Credit: George Katongole

Ukasha Mulondo relied on two defensive errors to score the early goals in the first half and although Amus kept probing, Buddo stood their ground and won the place in the quarters.

Amus coach Nimrod Kintu was unhappy with the team’s defending but blamed the morning final game against Nkoma that earned them a place in the knockouts.

“The players were obviously fatigued, especially after playing a key game in the morning. But we shall continue building the players to get to where they belong,” Kintu said.

Amus College coach Nimrod Kintu blamed the loss on fatigue | Credit: George Katongole

Elsewhere, record champions Kibuli edged Standard high Zzana 1-0 while Gombe High comprehensively beat Kitovu 3-1 in another clash to book a quarterfinal clash against Jinja SS.

Kampala champions Kawempe Muslim beat JIPRA 2-0.