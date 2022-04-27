The 2022 Corporate League continued with yet another outing at the Makerere University main grounds in Kampala city.

The latest outing involved the usual football games as well as volleyball played over very wet weather conditions after rains in Kampala and the surrounding confines.

Four companies qualified for the Volleyball semi-finals; MTN Uganda, Hotel Africana, Mogo Loans and Centenary Bank.

On a sad footing, some companies as Housing Finance and Bank of Africa were disqualified for fielding professional volleyball players who feature in league, something contrary to the regulations of the Corporate league.

In football, Buganda Kingdom’s CBS, BBS Telefaina were dominant in the games played.

Football action in the 2022 Corporate League

BBS Telefaina hammered RENE Industries 3-0, CBS Radio edged MTN Uganda 1-0 in some of the games played on Sunday, 24th April 2022.

With 13 games played so far, both teams are yet to lose a game of football.

CBS Radio currently tops the league with 32 points. They have scored 20 goals and only conceded one.

Their next-door neighbors BBS TV have an inferior goal difference and have drawn more games with 29 points.

Housing Finance, Centenary Bank and Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) complete the list of the early contenders.

Defending champions Hotel Africana are a distant 15th of the 50 participating companies.

At the third outing played on at Makerere University sports grounds, many games ended in barren draws.

The water-logged pitch due to the early morning downpour made it difficult for players to navigate the ball.

Running for the 20th season, companies this season will compete in football, volleyball, basketball, swimming, woodball, athletics, fun games, Pool, and tug of war.

Dennis Ssebugwawo Mbidde, the board chairman corporate league acknowledges that there are deliberate efforts being undertaken to lure Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) back to the corporate league games.

“As we mark 20 years, we will hold a ‘’Corporate League CEO outing. This will be commemorated with a CEO Marathon outing” Mbidde noted.

The next outing will be held on May, 29th 2022.

Selected results from 3rd outing: