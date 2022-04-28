Aziz Kayondo has been unveiled by America’s MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs.

The move was confirmed on the club’s website on Wednesday April 27.

“Real Monarchs have announced the signing of Ugandan defender Aziz Kayondo from Vipers SC, to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract, pending league approval…” read part of the statement on the club website.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic hands over the man of the match plaque to Abdu Azizzi Kayondo

The former Vipers SC and U-20 left back immediately received praises from the assistant General Manager Tony Beltran.

“Kayondo is a talented, young defender who has quickly risen to a high pedigree in African football, both with his club and the Uganda national team,” he said.

“We believe this is just the beginning of what he can accomplish and are excited about the potential heights he can reach with Real Monarchs and our organization.”

Abdul Aziz Kayondo takes on Meddie Kagere at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Credit: John Batanudde

Real Monarchs are currently competing in the newly formed MLS NEXT Pro which is a link to the Major League Soccer (MLS) after seven seasons in the USL Championship, during which the team won the 2019 USL Championship Cup, the 2017 USL Regular Season Shield, and the Western Conference Title in both 2017 and 2019, while also qualifying for the postseason in 2018.

About the MLS Next Pro

MLS Next Pro is a men’s professional soccer league in the United States and Canada that is affiliated with Major League Soccer (MLS). It launched in 2022 with 21 teams, of which 20 are reserve sides for MLS clubs and the independent Rochester New York FC. The league is classified as part of the third tier of the United States Soccer League system.