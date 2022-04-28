Despite signing for Czech National Football side MFM Vyskov, Aziz Kayondo was unveiled by MLS Next Pro side Real Monarchs.

The side, a reserve team for Major League Soccer (MLS) team Real Salt Lake unveiled the former Vipers left back on April 27 on their club website.

Kayondo joined MFM Vyskov on a three year deal with option for a further year early in January but only completed the move in April.

However, Real Salt Lake wanted his services and entered into a loan agreement with Vyskov which ends at the end of this year, particularly in November.

Real Salt Lake then opted to give Kayondo time to acclimatise while playing for the Reserve side and should he impress, he will be promoted to the first team subject to another agreement with the Czech Republic side that own him.