Henry Kitegenyi’s late winner was the difference as Mbarara City overcame Mbale Heroes in the Uganda Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday at Kakyeka Stadium.

Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde