Uganda’s athlete Shida Leni won the women 400m race during the 2022 Athletics Kenya National Championships in Nairobi city.

Leni destroyed Kenyan opposition, by winning, on successive days, the W400m heats, semi-finals & final.

She easily won the final on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with a season best’s time of 52.42 seconds.

Shida Leni

For the previous 9 years, Leni has been coached by the husband & wife coaching team of Kevin & Sue O’Connor.

Kevin commented; “It was cold & raining in Nairobi, which indicates she could have gone even faster in the final. Leni is the most determined and dedicated athlete I have ever coached. For example, at Silver Springs Hotel’s Espace Gym (which has kindly given Shida complimentary membership), she always tries to lift heavier weights during our weight-training sessions.

The Kenya championship ends on 28th April 2022.