The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) intends to construct a permanent home that will house the administrative offices, a resource center, hostel and training courts.

The baby steps to have this home in place will entail buying around the areas of Kampala city and Wakiso district estimated at around Shs.2 billion.

It is upon this strong background that the federation has organized a mega fundraiser on 24th June 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The head of state President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to grace this fundraising drive as chief guest during an event where various dignitaries have been also invited from the sporting and non-sporting spheres.

Uganda Netball Federation President Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo emphasizes the need for this fundraiser.

Uganda Netball Federation executive committee, alongside the board of trustees confirmed this fundraising drive on the 24th June 2022 at Serena Hotel in Kampala city as a means of raising money to secure our own land where we shall put the offices, residences and several courts. His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is the chief guest at this event” Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo, President Uganda Netball Federation

Chairperson Board of Trustees Hon. Margaret Nantongo Zziwa asserts this is the step in the right desired direction for netball in Uganda, a sport which is number two in Africa and ranks 6th in the entire world.

Netball in Uganda deserves better treatment. Currently, we are number two in Africa and 6th in the whole world. We need good offices and playing facilities. Therefore, the fundraiser is intended to help the federation raise money to secure land where these facilities shall be put up. Hon. Margaret Nantongo Zziwa, Chairperson Board of Trustees – Uganda Netball Federation

Margret Nantongo Zziwa (middle) with other Netball Trustees during the UNF Awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, UNF “graduated” to a bigger rented floor at Old Kampala from a small room at the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The federation has a bold vision of owning their own offices that are not rented to save financial resources.

The planned fundraiser comes after the glamorous awards held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala where the exceling clubs and personalities smiled home with trophies, medals, certificates and other prizes to reward them for the hard toiled effort.

These awards were graced by the State Minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Dr. Donald Rukare, current and former Members of Parliament, retired and active netball icons, coaches as well as other federation leaders.

UNF plans the She Cranes tours to the different regions of Central, Eastern, Western, Northern, North East and West Nile as a way of popularizing this sport and a platform to unearth fresh talented players on board.

Uganda will take part in the Commonwealth Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom come 28th July to 8th August 2022.