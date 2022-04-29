The 2022 Karamoja Games officially got underway on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Nakapiripirit primary school playground amid very tight security.

There was action in football, netball, volleyball and a demonstration in woodball.

By mid-day, the games got underway amid heavy deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and officers from Uganda Prisons who patrolled the entire playground.

Moroto against Amudat in Netball_2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the deployed security personnel at the Nakapiripirit primary school playground day one of the 2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Goal during a football game_2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nakapiripirit DPC ASP Joseph Bongo was delighted by the spirit upon which these games are being organized and therefore could not risk the security of the masses who turned up.

“The spirit upon which the Karamoja games are held is very positive. We are excited and therefore had to take control of the people’s security with good security” ASP Bongo revealed.

ASP Joseph Bongo, DPC Nakapiripirit District (Credit: David Isabirye)

Amudat’s attack against Abim in Volleyball during the 2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

YOtv, the major sponsors of these games branded the whole playground alongside Movit, Sheebaholic pads and FAWE Women ground.

Aggrey Mugisha, the CEO of YOtv channels revealed that the passion and determination expressed by the participants is positive news to the Karamoja region.

“The passion, courage and determination of the participants in the Karamoja games is overwhelming and this is one of the reasons YOtv made the bold reason to associate with the organizers of these games. The light for the Karamoja region” Mugisha noted.

Aggrey Mugisha, the CEO of YOtv channels watching a football match at Nakapiririt Primary School playground (Credit: David Isabirye)

In some of the volleyball games held on the opening day, Karenga overcame Nabilatuk 2-0 (25-19, 25-17), Amudat humbled Abim 2-0 (25-16, 25-19).

Netball action witnessed Nabilatuk wallop Nakapiripirit 20-08, Moroto overwhelmed Abim 11-01 and Amudat lost 05-14 to Moroto.

In Football, Wilfred Leiz scored the solitary goal as Amudat edged Abim 1-0 in the opener.

Leiz struck a priceless second half free-kick past goalkeeper Martin Ochen.

Janet Chepoghisyo from Amudat gestures after a successful shot through the gate during the woodball demonstration drills (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Woodball Federation technical personnel Prossy Nankya shows a woodball player from Karamoja region how to hold a woodball mallet (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kaabong overcame Moroto 2-1. Woodball held a demonstration show under the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) technical personnel Prossy Nanky and Erick Enabu.

“The people in Karamoja are impressed by woodball. They are willing to learn and owing to the demonstration drills held, the future of the sport in the region is bright” Enabu revealed.

Moroto in action against Amudat in Netball at the 2022 Karamoja Games in Nakapiripirit District (Credit: David Isabirye)

These games will continued on Saturday, 30th April 2022 with athletics as well as the final games in football, netball, volleyball and woodball.

The theme of the Karamoja Games is “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”.

The exceling teams and personalities will be rewarded with trophies, certificates and other goodies.