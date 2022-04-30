Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team (Crested Cranes) have been placed in the same group with hosts Morocco in the group stage for the 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The draws conducted on Friday in Rabat pitted Uganda against hosts Morocco and debutants Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Moroccan Nawal El Moutawakel and Cameroonian Ajara Njoya participated in the ceremony and assisted CAF Competitions Director Samson Adamu with the draw.

Uganda in Group A will start the tournament against Burkina Faso on 3rd July 2022. Hosts Morocco would have played Senegal in the opening game a day earlier.

Matchday two for Crested Cranes will come two days later against hosts Morocco before ending the group stage with an encounter against Senegal on 8th July 2022.

It should be noted that this is the first time the tournament is having 12 teams, expanding from 8 and therefore, there are three groups, each containing four teams.

The top two from every group and the best two third placed teams advance to the Quarterfinals.

This is the second time that Uganda is featuring at the finals of the coveted continental showpiece having made their maiden appearance in 2000.

To qualify for this year’s edition, Crested Cranes eliminated Ethiopia at the first round before earning a walkover against Kenya who withdrew from the Qualifiers.

The tournament in Morocco will be played between 2nd -23rd July with the semifinalists qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Groups

GROUP A: Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Uganda

GROUP B: Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia, Togo

GROUP C: Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, Botswana