Friday Results

Vipers 3-0 Express

UPDF 0-1 URA

Tooro United 0-2 KCCA

Express FC’s reign as league champions ended on Friday after losing 3-0 to eventual winners Vipers SC at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Yunus Sentamu first half brace and Bright Anukani’s second half was all the Venoms needed to humble Red Eagles who stay 6th on the table with 42 points.

Sentamu put the hosts in the lead after twenty five minutes running in behind John Byamukama to slot home a decent Hilary Mukundane cross before he doubled the lead in the 34th minute – Mukundane the provider again.

Anukani put the icing on the cake with a deflected shot in the 60th minute to earn a well-deserved win for the new champions.

The fifth league title means Vipers overtake URA to become the fourth most successful club in Uganda’s league history behind SC Villa (16), KCCA (13) and Express (7).

With four games to play, Roberto Oliviera’s men will now focus on breaking their own record of most points (69) in a 30 game league format they set in 2015.

They are currently on 64 points with 12 still to play for.

They will also have plenty of time to focus on the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they are in the semis alongside Booma, BUL FC and Mbarara City.

Bright Anukani celebrates a goal Credit: John Batanudde

Elsewhere, Sadat Anaku scored twice as KCCA beat hosts Tooro United 2-0 at Buhinga to remain second with 50 points while Cromwell Rwothomio strike at Bombo gave URA a 1-0 win over UPDF.

The Tax Collectors, fighting for second place with the Kasasiro at the moment are on 49 points with one more game played.

Action in the league continues on Saturday with two games on card at Kavumba and in Jinja where Soltilo Bright Stars host Gaddafi and BUL take on Onduparaka respectively.

Saturday fixtures 4pm

BUL vs Onduparaka – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Gaddafi – Kavumba Recreation Ground