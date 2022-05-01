Match Summaries

In Kamengo

Tornado Bee v Ceylon Lions

Tornado Bee 92 all out

Ceylon Lions 94/2

Ceylon Lions won by 8 wickets

In Kyambogo

Kutchi Tigers v Avengers

Avengers 181

Kutchi Tigers 87 all out

Avengers won by 94 runs

In Entebbe

Tornado v Patidar

Patidar 131

Tornado 121

Patidar won by 3 runs.

Ceylon Lions moved to the top of the Div 1 Men’s 50 over the league with a comprehensive 8 wicket win over Tornado at the Serenity Oval in Kamengo.

The home side won the toss and asked the visitors to bat 1st a decision that paid dividends with David Wabwire (2/9) working well with Deus Muhumuza (3/14) and Ruwan Jayaratne (3/20) restricting Tornado Bee to only 92 in 42 overs.

Falak Sher (64) led the chase for Ceylon Lions who got over the line despite losing Alex Obanda and Ruwan Jayaratne for single-digit scores en route to an 8-wicket win.

The 1st loss for Tornado Bee this season and the fourth win for Ceylon Lions that takes them to the top of the table.

In Kyambogo, Avengers continued to enjoy life in the top flight picking up their second win in as many games, they condemned Kutchi Tigers to their second loss of the season.

Avengers batted 1st and put on 181 in a combined team effort in their 50 overs.

Harsh Panchal (5/17) was very key in defense of their total as he ripped through the Kutchi batting lineup to give his side a 94-run win.

Tornado Bees team

In Entebbe Tornado snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they lost their last five wickets for just 20 runs with the game set for them to win at 108/5.

In pursuit of a small total Tornado had started very well but some inspired bowling from Chitan Kerai (5/21) stopped Tornado from picking up their 1st win of the season.