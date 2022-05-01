Busoga Masaza Cup 2022:

Official opening match: 14th May

14th May Buzaya Vs Butembe – Kagoma playground

The 2022 Busoga Masaza Cup tournament was officially unveiled on Sunday, 1st May at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja city.

Telecommunication giants MTN Uganda are the main sponsors of this championship that will mark the 5th edition since inception.

MTN Uganda will contribute Shs 350,000,000 and are joined by Mayuge Sugar Industries Limited as the co-sponsors.

Officials singing the Busoga anthem

Busoga Kingdom prime minister Owek. Dr. Joseph Muvawala optimally utilized this opportunity to reveal that the Kingdom’s image is beyond reproach.

Attracting a brand of MTN and Mayuge Sugar's magnitude is no mean fit. We are doing everything humanly possible to even draw more corporate companies to partner with the Kingdom in our pursuit of identifying and developing natural talents", he said before appealing to the people of Busoga to support the two corporate companies who continue to embrace the cultural institution. He cautioned participating teams to ensure discipline is top notch before and during the tournament because sponsors won't associate with a dented brand.

1st Deputy Premier Owek.Prof.Dr.Muhamadi Lubega challenged the people of Busoga to support their respective counties wherever they are with whatever they can afford since the two sponsors are sinking in the biggest percentage of the budget.

On his part,Owek.Osman Noor Ahmed-2nd Deputy Premier revealed that their target is to ensure that they identify talented players who will be nurtured into resourceful players in the future.

He also revealed that this year’s edition will cost over UgX400m.

Francis Baganzi, representing Mayuge Sugar flanked by his manager disclosed that as a company,they are duty bound to associate with the Kingdom.

Dummy cheque from Mayuge Sugar Limited

“We are a community based company that derives our primary support from Busoga making it inevitable for us to support this initiative”, he said promising to even pump in more money in the subsequent tournaments.

Mayuge Sugar Industries Limited presented a dummy cheque of UgX50m.

Joseph Bogera, General Manager from MTN in charge of sales and distribution asserted that as MTN Uganda,its part of their strategy to endear themselves to the people by associaitng with causes that promote unity and togetherness.

We are proud as a company to partner with Busoga Kingdom because our primary goal is to promote unity through acceptable avenues and sports is one of them. We shall embrace all acceptable ideas to ensure that we all benefit as partners in development.

Owek. Amin Bbosa (extreme left) introduces his working executive

Busoga Kingdom Sports Minister Owek. Amin Bbosa disclosed that 14 counties are participating in this year’s tournament with the winner taking home a trophy with UgX10m,1st runners up UgX7m,2nd runners-up UgX5m and 4th team UgX3m.

At the same well attended function,Bogera alongside the Kingdom Premier among others unveiled the tournament’s jersey to be used.

Each team will be given two sets of jerseys.

All team managers and coaches were present and the climax of it all was the presence of representatives from Bulamogi county who promised to vigorously participate in the tournament with a sole aim of taking both the trophy and the prize money.

The official openning match for the tournament is 14th May 2022 at Kagoma play ground where Buzaya will be up against Butembe.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV will grace the official opening match.

The theme of the tournament is talent identification,development and promotion.

Kigulu are the defending champions.