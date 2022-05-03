Uganda’s Ivan Kakembo is among the 34 successful personalities who completed the FIFA Diploma in Club management course.

Kakembo is the only member from the East and Central African region and the first ever Ugandan to achieve this.

He thus expressed delight upon this landmark achievement.

“I am overwhelmed by the achievement of acquiring the FIFA Diploma in Club management. I thank everyone who helped me attain this” Kakembo stated.

Kakembo’s vast experience in club football management emit volume having handled the Uganda’s most successful football club, SC Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority and Nyamityobora as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He is also the founder of the Uganda Youth Soccer Academy (UYSA), a graduate of the FUFA Administration and Management Course – also CAF Club licensing certified and an expert in Commercial and Contract law.

Ivan Kakembo with Maheta Molango, the FIFA diploma course director and CEO of the proffessional footballers association for England and Wales

Africa has four personalities who undertook the course. The others are; Franck Happi (Cameroon), Sydney Kabo Magagane (Botswana) and Mohamed Ghoraba (Vice President and Board Member Enppi Club, Egypt)

Others:

The other personalities are; Herve Blanchard (CF Montreal, Canada), Yohel Kasuga (Japan), Lucas Mendes Pedrozo (Brazil), Johannes Spors (Italy), Thiago Scuro (Brazil), Khaled A. Refeat (Egypt), Ariafanna Criscione (France), Serafino Ingardia (Italy), Julien Deux (Head of Judicial Bodies – Adjudicatory, FIFA), Marco Amezcua Rubio (Senior Legal Counsel, Mexico), Brent Sancho (Trindad and Tobago), Dr Eric Huwer (Germany), Carlos Valenzuela (Mexico), Samuel Perez (Chile), Fabio Cannavaro (Coach, Guangzhou Evergrande, China), Nuno Gomes (High Performance Specialist, FIFA), Juan Pablo Angel (USA), Philippe Senderos (Sporting Director, Servette FC, Switzerland), Franco Segarra (Innovation Director, Valencia CF, Spain), Joel Raffo Olcese (Owner & president, Club Sporting Cristal, Peru), Joshua Simpson (President, Pacific FC, Canada), Sergio Rodrigues (President Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, Brazil), Uldis Pucitis (President (& CEO, Valemiera FC, Latvia), Jorge Brito (President, CA River Plate, Argentina), Carlos Bocanegra (Vice President & Technical Director, Atlanta United, USA), Gelson Fernandes (Vice President, FC Sion, Switzerland), Saeed Al Amri (CEO, Al-Nasr Club, United Arab Emirates), Andras Igaz (CEO, Ferencvarosi TC/Sportive, Hungary), Moaath Alohali (CEO, Ettifaq Saudi Club, Saudi Arabia) and Alexandre Mattos (CEO, Club Athletico Paranaense, Brazil),.

The graduation ceremony festivities commenced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 and will wind down on Friday, 6th May 2022 at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

There will be key note addresses from various speakers as Andrea Radrizzani (Chairman, Leeds United), Lorenzo Casini (President, Lega Serie A), Paul Barber (CEO, Brighton and Hove Albion), Giuseppe Barone (General Manager, ACF Fiorentina), David Dein MBE (Ambassador for the FA and Premier League), Raul Sanllehi (Incoming Director General, Real Zaragoza), Fernando Carro de Prada (CEO, Bayer O4 Leverkusen), Sudarshan Gopaladesikan (Head of sports data science, SL Benfica), Magda Pozzo (Owner, Udinese Calcio, Watford FC), Charlie Marshall (CEO, European Club Association), Rasmus Ankersen (CEO & Co-Founder Sport Republic), Julio Senn (Partner, Senn Ferrero Asociados Sports and Entertainment), Ana Ibanez (Director, MindStudio Centres), Johnnes Holzmuller (Director Football Technology and Innovation, FIFA) and Victor Grove (Protocol Officer President’s Office, FIFA).

There will also be panel discussions on varying topics of developing the game.

According to FIFA, the diploma “aims to provide club executives from all around the world with the latest practical know-how and insights from the industry, covering key areas in the successful management of football clubs.”

