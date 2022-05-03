National Volleyball League 2022:

Final:

Serie A:

Men: Orange Blockbusters (OBB) 2-1 Nemostars

Orange Blockbusters (OBB) Nemostars Women: Ndejje Elites 3-1 Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC)

Serie C:

Elyon Volleyball Club 3-2 Bugema University

Iganga based volleyball club, Orange Blockbusters won their maiden volleyball serie A title on the first time of asking.

The league debutants who are coached by Lawrence Yakan recovered from a game down to beat Nemostars 2-1 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Kampala city.

During game three, OBB was colossal with a 25-22,22-25, 25-19, 25-21 score to claim the 2022 Uganda National Volleyball title.

Despite having lost their experienced setter John Bosco Opendi (knee injury) during the second set, OBB remained on focus with Hussein Adome, an ideal replacement.

Jubliations for the winners

OBB will need to laud the collective display of their players particularly from the setter Salva Muothic, power attacker Ivan Ongom, Libero Sharif Nabanji and Kelvin Kiplagat.

“After losing the first game, we regrouped and lay strategies on how to tame their (Nemostars) best players. I am so happy that the players followed the instructions at hand and we made it” Yakan, head coach of OBB revealed.

Orange Blockbuster (OBB) won their first ever national serie A title

Women:

Ndejje Elites overcame Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) 3-1 to win the women 2022 serie A championship for the fifth time.

“We worked as a team from the first game in the league. This collective teamwork took us thus far” Ronald Kitosi, head coach of Ndejje Elites.

Elyon Volleyball Club beat Bugema University 3-2 (27-29, 25-16, 28-26, 22-25, 15-12) to win the Serie C league and gained promotion to serie B.

Continental representation:

League champions OBB and national clubs’ winners Sport-S will represent Uganda in the men’s Africa Club championship (May 5-18th 2022).

Ndejje, KCCA qualified to represent Uganda at the women’s African Club Championships slated in Tunis, Tunisia, from May 19 to June 1, 2022.