

This year’s edition of the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally comes with a rather unique feature.

From the latest model of cars in the region to the biggest foreign entry in ten years, and a wider choice of probable winners, the event stands a chance to register a new winner.

The Pearl rally is the third round of the Africa Rally Championship and will take place on the weekend of 6-8 May in Mukono and Lugazi; parts of Central Uganda.

In the 2017 edition, for the first time the event was graced with an R5 model of car; the Skoda Fabia. As superior as it was, the car at the hands of Kenya’s Manvir Baryan dominated the Pearl Rally for three consecutive years.

Karan Patel | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

This year, the event will have three R5 cars; something Ugandan rally enthusiasts have been longing for on home soil.

Leroy Gomes | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Kenya’s Karan Patel and Leroy Gomes will both feature in the Ford Fiesta R5s, making it the first time the Ford R5s race in Uganda while Amanraaj Rai continues the Skoda Fabia visits to the Pearl.

Amanraj Rai | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The three crews are anticipated to lead the charge with an extra advantage of the car.

Also making a debut in the event is Duncan Mubiru’s Ford Fiesta Proto. It is expected to equally put up with the pace of the R5s.

Dancun Mubiru | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Unlike the last three years where Manvir Baryan could be the benchmark for victory, this year provides a wider choice of probable winners.

And the question is whether Uganda will reclaim the Pearl victory or will it go to Zambia or Kenya.

Hassan Alwi/Enoch Oling were the last Uganda crew to win the Pearl in 2016. There have been five Kenya crew wins and a single Zambia crew victory since 2012.

Hassan Alwi | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Adding to the Pearl excitement are Kenya’s young crews under the FIA/WRC Junior programme; McRae Kimathi, Jeremiah Wahome, Maxime Wahome, and Anwar Hamza. McRae is just returning from the world rally championship round in Croatia last month competing under WRC junior championship.

Also new to the event is a qualifying stage. The 2.50 kilometre stage will provide the start order for the ARC entry crews.

For a flexible itinerary, the event covers four stages all repeated to make a total of 183.34 kilometres over two days.

Although many aspects seem new, the excitement and vigor from the rally fans remains the same as ever before, if not even higher.